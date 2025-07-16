Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Killer squads do not exist in our police formations: Murkomen

Murkomen clarified that no sanctioned unit under the current administration has been tasked with carrying out extrajudicial killings.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has dismissed claims regarding the existence of a so-called “killer squad” within Kenya’s police formations.

Responding to public concerns over the conduct of certain officers, Murkomen clarified that no sanctioned unit under the current administration has been tasked with carrying out extrajudicial killings.

He maintained that all police units are constitutionally mandated to protect — not harm — citizens.

“There is no known police squad involved in killing people — at least not in this administration and not to the knowledge of the Cabinet Secretary,” Murkomen stated.

“It would be unconstitutional and illegal to establish any squad to kill people in Kenya.”

He emphasized that every police officer, whether in uniform or plain clothes, is equally bound by the law.

The CS explained that while there are legitimate instances where officers may operate in civilian clothing — such as during emergencies or undercover assignments — this does not exempt them from accountability.

Murkomen further maintained that the use of different types of vehicles — including Subarus, lorries, or even foot patrols — does not change a police officer’s responsibility to act within the law.

“Police officers, whether they’re using a Subaru, walking on foot, or using a lorry, are expected to abide by the law,” he said.

The CS also assured the public that all reported cases of police excesses will be thoroughly investigated, with victims and their families guaranteed access to justice.

Murkomen’s remarks come amid heightened scrutiny and public debate over allegations of extrajudicial executions, especially by officers operating covertly.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to police reforms and the protection of human rights, assuring Kenyans that law enforcement agencies will continue to serve the public within constitutional limits.

