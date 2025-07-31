Kigame seeks private prosecutions against security chiefs over protest deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Former presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame has files a petition to institute private prosecutions against top security and intelligence officials over their alleged involvement in extrajudicial killings, abductions, and torture of protesters.

In a petition filed at the Milimani High Court, Kigame wants to prosecute the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigations, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service.

He also listed the Attorney General as a respondent in the petition seeking prosecutions on protest-related deaths and disappearances since June 2024.

Through Senior Counsel Gitobu Imanyara, Kigame argues that the named officials failed to act on widespread reports of human rights violations, despite repeated calls to investigate and prosecute those responsible.

“Over 100 peaceful protesters and bystanders have been extrajudicially killed by state agents, predominantly the National Police Service,” Kigame says in his supporting affidavit filed on Tuesday.

Widespread and systematic attack

He added that many victims were abducted, tortured, and killed in what he describes as a “widespread and systematic attack” against civilians.

The petition cites figures from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, which reported at least thirty-nine deaths and 361 injuries during the June 2024 protests against the Finance Bill.

It also highlights the 2025 demonstrations, sparked by the custodial death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang, and the police shooting of a street vendor, Boniface Kariuki.

Kigame accuses security chiefs of issuing unlawful shoot-to-kill orders and blames the Director of Public Prosecutions for dereliction of duty in failing to prosecute perpetrators under the International Crimes Act (Cap 60).

“Unless the perpetrators are prosecuted at the earliest opportunity, there will be a clear likelihood of failure of justice,” Imanyara said.

He warned that the petitioners may escalate the matter to the International Criminal Court (ICC) if local remedies fail.

The High Court is yet to give directions on the matter.