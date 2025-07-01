Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Kigali to host 4th World Kiswahili Day celebrations

“This year’s celebration aims to reaffirm Kiswahili’s pivotal role in fostering regional integration, cultural identity, and socio-economic development across the continent,” read a joint statement from the EAC and the Rwanda Government.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – Rwanda is set to host the 4th World Kiswahili Language Day celebrations slated to be observed on July 6-7.

The date is officially recognized by UNESCO, under the theme ‘Kiswahili, Inclusive Education and Sustainable Development.’

This year’s event underscores the EAC’s unwavering commitment to language as a key driver of unity and transformation.

The Celebrations in Kigali will feature vibrant cultural performances showcasing Kiswahili music, poetry, and art.

There will also be engaging academic dialogues and panel discussions on Kiswahili’s role in education, media, and technology.

The East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC), headquartered in Zanzibar and mandated by Article 137 (2) of the EAC Treaty and the protocol for its establishment, plays a central role in promoting the development and use of Kiswahili as an official language and are lingua franca of the Community.

“The Commission achieves this through coordinated research, curriculum development, terminology standardization, and policy guidance, elevating Kiswahili in all spheres of public and private life,” the EAC and Rwanda Government stated.

Beyond education, Kiswahili is fundamental to regional integration, fostering unity and enhancing communication among EAC Partner States.

“It is also vital for effective diplomacy, enabling clearer communication and building stronger political relationships. Economically, emphasizing Kiswahili in business transactions across the African Free Trade Area enhances trade efficiency and opportunities, boosting economic growth and creating job opportunities across various sectors,” read the joint statement.

The international day will be celebrated by all stakeholders, in recognition of the global relevance of Kiswahili as a language of global communication built in the daily life of Africans in a constant enrichment of its multiculturality.

Rwanda passed an organic law in 2023 that established Swahili as an official language in the East African nation.

It became the fourth official language of the country, with Kinyarwanda, the national language, along with French and English, used in official communication.

The recognition of Kiswahili is part of the commitments entered in 2007 in the East African Community, an organization whose use Swahili as their language Official, alongside English.

Kiswahili is spoken by over 200 million people, mainly in Eastern, Central, and Southern Africa. Swahili is also used as a working language in the African Union and the East African Community.

