Kenya’s Gen Z Pitch Big Ideas After Salasya’s Sh1M Tweet—But Frustration Over Jobs Remains

When Mumias East MP Peter Salasya posted a simple call for business ideas on X (formerly Twitter), offering to co-invest Sh1 million in any venture with a short payback period (excluding Airbnb and betting), he likely didn’t anticipate triggering a flood of pitches—ranging from serious to outright absurd.

@pksalasya:

“Am looking for someone who have business idea that it’s payback period is short apart from airbnb and betting that with this one million we can invest in. We shall share 70% me and him or her 30%. Tuende kazi i will be reading the comment by comment.”

That one tweet turned his feed into a fast-paced, crowdsourced Shark Tank, Kenyan-style—complete with business plans, satire, and hustle energy.

The Real Hustle: Business Proposals That Just Might Work

Joy.Ride Carhire @JCarhire: “Invest in a campervan for road trips and staycations… With 1M, you build or buy one and start earning right away.”

Salasya: “Good idea.”

Njenga Mwoha @mwoha_ke: “Niko na machines za 1M… wewe ulete 1M tuanze kuunda Frames na Milango.”

Salasya: “Good idea we can do something.”

Shadrack Biwot @sediltd_: “Start a digital agency. High demand, low overhead. Payback in under a year.”

Salasya: “Mmmmmmh send me this on DM.”

Byrum @ByrumWBarasa: “We can set up a medical centre for 500k. Returns 20k per day.”

