NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to Raise Legal Drinking Age to 21 in New National Drug Control Policy

The policy outlines Kenya’s renewed war against alcohol, drug, and substance abuse in the country particularly among children, youth, and women.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 14 – The government is set to raise the minimum legal age for handling, purchasing, consuming, and selling alcohol from 18 to 21 years in a bold step aimed at combating the growing threat of substance abuse among young people.

Dubbed the National Policy for the Prevention, Management, and Control of Alcohol, Drugs and Substance Abuse, the comprehensive framework by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration outlines Kenya’s renewed war against alcohol, drug, and substance abuse in the country particularly among children, youth, and women.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the new policy offers a united front for stakeholders to act decisively, restore order, and safeguard communities from the escalating crisis of alcohol and drug abuse.

“The rising potency and variety of abused substances, coupled with the surge in illicit drug trafficking, is threatening the well-being of our people and the future of our youth. This policy gives us a united front to act now, restore order, and safeguard our communities,” he stated.

The policy, which was developed through an extensive consultative process involving national and county governments, civil society, faith-based groups, and the private sector, adopts a two-pronged approach focusing on both demand and supply reduction.

This includes enhanced regulation and enforcement, as well as increased investment in prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation efforts.

“This policy provides a sustainable, multi-sectoral framework that balances demand reduction with supply reduction. Grounded in the principles of the United Nations drug control conventions, it ensures alignment with global best practices while addressing Kenya’s unique challenges,” Murkomen revealed.

Raising the legal drinking age to 21, according to the government, will not only help delay the initiation of alcohol use among the youth but also give law enforcers and community leaders stronger legal backing to curb under-age drinking, particularly in entertainment joints and learning institutions.

