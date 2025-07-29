Connect with us

President William Ruto who is also the Chairperson of the EAC (centre) with Zimbabwean leaader Emmerson Mnangagwa who is the Chairperson of SADC co-chaired a joint summit on DRC crisis in Dar es Salaam on February 8, 2025. On the left is Kenya's Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi.

Africa

Kenya to host joint EAC-SADC Co-Chairs’ meeting on DRC

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting will also serve as a briefing session with the Panel of Facilitators for the peace process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Kenya will host the Joint East African Community (EAC)–Southern African Development Community (SADC) Co-Chairs’ Meeting on August 1 to deliberate on the ongoing peace process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting will also serve as a briefing session with the Panel of Facilitators for the peace process.

In preparation for the high-level meeting, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei briefed Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi on Kenya’s logistical and strategic readiness to facilitate the engagement on Monday.

The meeting chaired jointly by President William Ruto and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, will also bring together the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and Chief Executives of the EAC and SADC to reinforce collaboration and promote coherence in regional efforts aimed at restoring peace and security in eastern DRC.

Caroline Karugu, Principal Secretary for the East African Community; Ambassador Josphat Maikara, Director-General for Political and Diplomatic Affairs; Amb. Dennis Mburu, Deputy Director-General for Africa Affairs; and Abdishakur Hussein, Acting Deputy Director-General and Head of the EAC and Great Lakes Region at the Ministry accompanied the PS.

