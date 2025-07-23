Connect with us

Kenya Secures Djibouti Market for Miraa Exports in Major Trade Boost

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Kenya’s miraa (khat) farmers and exporters have received a major boost following the clearance of the stimulant crop for export to Djibouti.

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) in a statement Wednesday disclosed that trade negotiations between the two countries have paved the way for legal and regulated access to the Djibouti market.

The development follows a Trade Mission to Djibouti in October 2024 and a reciprocal visit by a Djibouti delegation to Kenya in November 2024.

These engagements led to a bilateral agreement allowing Kenyan miraa into Djibouti, provided exporters meet all regulatory requirements.

“This new development marks a major milestone in diversifying Kenya’s miraa export markets,” said AFA Director General Bruno Linyiru.

“The traders are encouraged to take advantage of this new commercial opportunity and link up with buyers in Djibouti for business engagements.”

According to Lunyirio, exporters interested in accessing the Djibouti market must comply with the country’s import regulations.

These include obtaining relevant permits and adhering to product quality and safety standards. Additionally, compliance with Kenya’s export guidelines and procedures is required to ensure seamless trade operations.

Kenya has been aggressively seeking new international markets for miraa following recent fluctuations in demand from traditional destinations such as Somalia.

The entry into the Djibouti market is expected to enhance earnings for farmers and stimulate economic activity in miraa-producing regions like Meru and Embu.

The announcement comes as Kenya intensifies efforts to grow agricultural exports and strengthen regional trade ties across the Horn of Africa.

