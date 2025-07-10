Connect with us

Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein Athman

Kenya

Kenya mourns Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 10 – Kenya is mourning the death of Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein Athman, a respected Islamic scholar and national religious leader, who passed on Thursday in Mombasa.

He is set to be laid to rest Monday evening after Asr prayers.

Sheikh Abdulhalim, who served as the head of Kenya’s Kadhi courts, is being remembered for his humility, wisdom, and lifelong dedication to justice and service to the Muslim community.

Born and raised in Malindi, Sheikh Abdulhalim attended Watamu Primary School and later Malindi High School.

He also studied religion at Madrasatul Tawheed, before receiving a full scholarship to Al-Azhar University in Cairo, where he earned a degree in Islamic Law.

After returning home, he taught Islamic Studies and Kiswahili, and later served in different parts of the country as a Kadhi starting in Mombasa, then Kwale, Nairobi, and finally rising to become the Chief Kadhi of Kenya.

Throughout his time in office, Sheikh Abdulhalim worked hard to make sure the Kadhi courts were respected, while also pushing for unity among Muslims and fair treatment for women and children in matters handled by the religious courts.

His passing has touched many hearts across Kenya, with national leaders and members of the public sharing their condolences.

“We will truly miss this remarkable servant of our society,” said Hassan Omar, UDA Secretary General and MP, who described him as a man of deep knowledge and humble character.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga remembered him as “a humble yet transformative leader” who fought for fairness and reforms in the judicial system.

MP Adan Keynan called him “a man of wisdom, peace, and strong faith,” saying his legacy will continue to shape future generations.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka described him as “a respected scholar and judicial officer” who served with integrity.

Nairobi’s Sheikh Jamaludin Osman shared a heartfelt tribute online, confirming the news of his burial and praying for his soul.

