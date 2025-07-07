Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KMA Secretary General Dr. Diana Marion expressed dismay at the systematic disruptions experienced during both the June 25 Gen Z protests and the Saba Saba that were underway in the capaital and other major towns/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Medical Association condemns traffic blockades during protests

KMA cited Article 43(1)(a) of the Kenyan Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to the highest attainable standard of health, adding that the country, as a signatory to the Geneva Conventions, is obligated under international law to uphold medical neutrality—even during times of unrest.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has condemned the obstruction of healthcare workers and ambulances during national protests, warning that traffic blockades are severely undermining access to critical medical services.

In a hard-hitting statement issued Monday, KMA Secretary General Dr. Diana Marion expressed dismay at the systematic disruptions experienced during both the June 25 Gen Z protests and the Saba Saba that were underway in the capaital and other major towns.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The association said barricades on major roads and within urban centers have critically impeded the movement of health professionals and emergency medical transport.

“Road blockades are not just a traffic issue—they are a healthcare crisis. They are delaying or denying access to lifesaving care,” Dr. Marion said.

The medical body noted several incidents where ambulances carrying injured protesters or civilians were unable to reach health facilities due to deliberate road barricades or vehicle stoppages.

In some cases, emergency personnel were reportedly turned away or intimidated by protesters and security agents alike.

Right to health

KMA cited Article 43(1)(a) of the Kenyan Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to the highest attainable standard of health, adding that the country, as a signatory to the Geneva Conventions, is obligated under international law to uphold medical neutrality—even during times of unrest.

The Association called on the National Police Service (NPS) to issue immediate orders ensuring unobstructed passage for all healthcare workers and ambulances during protests.

It also urged the Ministries of Interior and Health to develop and enforce operational protocols to protect medical access during civil unrest.

KMA further appealed to protest organizers and participants to respect medical spaces and staff, strictly avoid blocking ambulances, and refrain from using healthcare facilities as shields during demonstrations.

“Healthcare is not a target. Medical neutrality is not optional,” the statement declared.

“The repeated failure to uphold these principles is costing lives.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Protest fears stir anxiety in Nyeri, Kisii as Kisumu remains open for business

A survey by Capital News found that many traders stayed away from their premises altogether, while those who had opened quickly shut down as...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We will not watch you destroy property,’ Kisii police commander tells protesters

Kisii county police commander Ronald Kirui said they will not watch protesters destroy other people’s properties.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Tension High as Bonfires, Roadblocks Mark Saba Saba Anniversary Across Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – Parts of Central Kenya were engulfed in smoke and tension on Monday morning as groups of protesters lit bonfires...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS warns public against unlawful conduct during Saba Saba protests

NPS advised the public not to provoke police officers on duty and emphasised that confrontational behavior toward law enforcement will not be tolerated.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Passaris pauses Public Order Act amendments as she bids for sponsors

Passaris said the pause was in response to calls from the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) and other civil society groups seeking...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu remains peaceful as the country marks Saba Saba Day

Save for public and private schools, which have turned away students, the transport sector is up and running.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy police presence in Mombasa ahead of Saba Saba protests

The key road leading to State House, Mombasa has been barricaded.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Saba Saba Paralyses Eastlands as Police Mount Citywide Lockdown

Police set up roadblocks at several entry points into the Central Business District — including City Stadium, Landhies Road, Bahati Roundabout, and the Kariobangi...

5 hours ago