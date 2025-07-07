Kenya Medical Association condemns traffic blockades during protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has condemned the obstruction of healthcare workers and ambulances during national protests, warning that traffic blockades are severely undermining access to critical medical services.

In a hard-hitting statement issued Monday, KMA Secretary General Dr. Diana Marion expressed dismay at the systematic disruptions experienced during both the June 25 Gen Z protests and the Saba Saba that were underway in the capaital and other major towns.

The association said barricades on major roads and within urban centers have critically impeded the movement of health professionals and emergency medical transport.

“Road blockades are not just a traffic issue—they are a healthcare crisis. They are delaying or denying access to lifesaving care,” Dr. Marion said.

The medical body noted several incidents where ambulances carrying injured protesters or civilians were unable to reach health facilities due to deliberate road barricades or vehicle stoppages.

In some cases, emergency personnel were reportedly turned away or intimidated by protesters and security agents alike.

Right to health

KMA cited Article 43(1)(a) of the Kenyan Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to the highest attainable standard of health, adding that the country, as a signatory to the Geneva Conventions, is obligated under international law to uphold medical neutrality—even during times of unrest.

The Association called on the National Police Service (NPS) to issue immediate orders ensuring unobstructed passage for all healthcare workers and ambulances during protests.

It also urged the Ministries of Interior and Health to develop and enforce operational protocols to protect medical access during civil unrest.

KMA further appealed to protest organizers and participants to respect medical spaces and staff, strictly avoid blocking ambulances, and refrain from using healthcare facilities as shields during demonstrations.

“Healthcare is not a target. Medical neutrality is not optional,” the statement declared.

“The repeated failure to uphold these principles is costing lives.”