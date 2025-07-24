Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHILD PROTECTION

Kenya Ferry Services MD and Likoni DCIO to explain missing footage on 2019 Likoni tragedy

A video shown in court by current lead investigator Bob Otieno was deemed incomplete, as it did not capture the full sequence of events.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 24 – Kenya Ferry Services Managing Director Bakari Ngowa, Likoni Sub-County Directorate Criminal Investigation Officer (DCIO) and Corporal Moses Mahiuha are expected before Mombasa Magistrate’s Court to explain the handling of key CCTV footage in the 2019 Likoni ferry tragedy inquest.

The summons were issued after Principal Prosecution Counsel Alex Ndiema concerns over missing or incomplete video evidence related to the incident where Mariam Kighenda and her 4-year-old daughter drowned after their vehicle plunged into the Indian Ocean on September 29, 2019.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A video shown in court by current lead investigator Bob Otieno was deemed incomplete, as it did not capture the full sequence of events.

Corporal Mahiuha reportedly handed over the raw footage to KFS management.

Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku ordered the three to clarify the chain of custody and circumstances surrounding the video evidence.

The death of a mother and daughter whose vehicle plunged into the Indian Ocean on September 29 does not appear to have sent any warning message to the management of the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS).

The bodies of Mariam Kighenda, 35 and her daughter Amanda Mutheu, 4 were pulled out of the Ocean, two weeks after the vehicle slid off the back of an old ferry that is still used to transport passengers across the channel.

The incident has exposed inefficiencies and security risks passengers and motorists are exposed to, in what appears normal for locals.

On that ill-fated day, a Toyota ISIS slid-off the ramp of MV Harambee- one of the oldest ferries, and plunged into the Indian Ocean.

At officials at the facility confirmed that on the fateful Sunday evening, there were no patrol boats or stand-by divers to try and rescue the young family from drowning into the shark-infested deep waters.

It took several government agencies, the Kenya Navy and private divers, some hired from South Africa, 12 days to locate and retrieve the vehicle and the bodies which were still intact at the back of the car where they were on a tight embrace.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Baby Tamara’s Murder Case to Proceed to Full Trial After Suspect Denies Charges

Nicholas Julius Macharia, 39, appeared in court for a second time on Wednesday, where he requested that the charges be read afresh before denying...

5 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Wetangula vows Budgetary and Legislative Support to IEBC, NCIC

Speaking in his Parliament Buildings office during meeting with the NCIC delegation led by the Chairperson Rev. Samuel Kobia, Wetang’ula underscored the critical role...

6 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome dismisses DPP’s use of her remarks to justify terrorism charges against protesters

In a statement issued Wednesday, CJ Koome clarified that her comments following the arson attack on the Kikuyu Law Courts on June 25 were...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna the untamed rebel shaking Raila’s ODM house

Is Edwin Sifuna ODM’s attack dog or a rebel taking on Ruto alone? His bold claim that removing Ruto is a ‘national agenda’ is...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Not boarding!’: Critics spam revamped DCI Call Centre amid suspicions

Authorities hailed the upgrade as a step toward people-centered policing and public accountability. But on social media, many Kenyans expressed skepticism.

16 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua urge President Ruto to take responsibility for mishandling youth unrest

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has renewed his criticism of President William Ruto, accusing the Head of State of...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI under fire for watching Sh15bn Galana Kulalu land grab

Members of the National Assembly’s Committee on Implementation have accused the DCI’s Land Fraud Unit of negligence for failing to act on the massive...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Revamped DCI Call Centre adds real-time tracking, WhatsApp support

The agency is promising safer, and more anonymous reporting under the ‘Fichua kwa DCI’ platform which integrates a dedicated WhatsApp number (0709 570 000)...

17 hours ago