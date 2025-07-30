Kenya Eyes Israeli Partnership to Spur Innovation and Youth Employment

NAIROBI,Kenya July 30 – Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, has reiterated the government’s commitment to deepening ties with Israel particularly in the areas of technology, innovation, and youth enterprise.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting hosted by the Israeli Embassy and the East Africa–Israel Chamber of Commerce, CS Ruku hailed Israel as a global leader in innovation and startups, describing it as a model Kenya and the East African region could emulate to unlock economic opportunities for young people.

“We want to make Kenya and East Africa a startup nation.Kenya is already leading in Africa in terms of startup investments, but there’s more we can learn and do-especially by leveraging Israeli innovations and partnerships,”said CS Ruku.

Present at the launch was the Israeli Ambassador to Kenya Michael Lotem, among other dignitaries.

The Public Service CS appreciated Israel’s achievements in technology and entrepreneurship which he insisted must be infused into Kenya’s economic development plans.

“We are committed to building a very cordial relationship between the people of Kenya and the people of Israel.If you’re looking for a friend of Israel in the Government of Kenya, then you have one in me,”CS Ruku said.

CS Ruku also highlighted the urgency of creating jobs for Kenya’s youthful population, noting that the average age in the country is just 22 years.

With millions of young people entering the job market each year, he emphasized that international trade missions, innovation exchanges, and joint ventures like the East Africa–Israel Chamber of Commerce could play a vital role in closing the employment gap.

“We must support young people to build businesses and create an environment where startups can thrive. This Chamber can be a powerful platform for investment, innovation, and job creation,” he said.

CS Ruku expressed unwavering support for the State of Israel, saying the Government of Kenya remains committed to strong diplomatic and economic relations despite global tensions.

“In Kenya, you are at home.We stand with the people and government of Israel, and we look forward to even deeper cooperation for mutual benefit,”he noted.