business

KenTrade invites comments on TradeNet exemptions and fee cuts

The TradeNet, managed by KenTrade, is a central platform that streamlines and digitizes international trade processes by enabling stakeholders to submit required trade and transport documents through a single entry point.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 — The Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) has invited feedback on proposed fee reductions and exemptions under the National Electronic Single Window System (NESWS), also known as the TradeNet System.

KenTrade announced the commencement of consultations on the Draft National Electronic Single Window System (Fee Reduction and Exemption) Regulations, 2025, developed in conjunction with the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, in a notice Tuesday.

The proposed regulations aim to establish a clear legal framework for determining conditions under which fees payable for the use of the TradeNet System can be reduced or waived.

“The main objective of the proposed regulations is to provide for reduction and exemption of fees payable for use of the System and the conditions for such reduction and exemption,” KenTrade stated.

The NESWS, managed by KenTrade, is a central platform that streamlines and digitizes international trade processes by enabling stakeholders to submit required trade and transport documents through a single entry point.

KenTrade will hold regional forums to collect views on the draft regulations in a bid to promote public participation in line with requirements of Article 10(2)(a) of the Constitution.

Stakeholders and members of the public keen to comment on the regulations can access the draft proposals on the agency’s website at www.kentrade.go.ke, or obtain physical copies at KenTrade’s headquarters in Embankment Plaza, Upper Hill, Nairobi, during working hours.

KenTrade also invited written submissions and memoranda at regulations@kentrade.go.ke or physically to KenTrade offices.

The deadline for submitting comments is fourteen days from the date of the notice’s publication.

