KEMSA crowns top performing counties in timely order placement, debt management

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jul 24 — The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has recognized eleven counties for their outstanding commitment to timely medical supply orders and prudent financial management during the 2024–2025 financial year.

Speaking at a strategic national workshop in Naivasha on Thursday, KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Dr Waqo Ejersa praised the counties for prioritizing health products and technologies (HPT) in their budgets, settling payments promptly, and maintaining KEMSA as their primary supplier for essential commodities.

The recognized counties include Machakos, Kitui, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, Mandera, Kwale, Nyeri, Meru, Narok, Kisumu, and Busia, which were lauded for their consistency in order placement and credit management.

In addition, sixteen County Pharmacists received individual accolades for exemplary leadership in health commodity management.

Data-driven procurement

Among them were Dr Alex Oindi (Machakos), Dr Beatrice Muia (Kitui), Dr Brian Muyokani (Turkana), Dr Jerusa Oluhano (Vihiga), Dr Kepher Mogere (Kisii), Dr Nancy Olunga (Siaya), and Dr Matthew Yegon (Bomet).

“This isn’t just another meeting—it’s a reset,” Dr Ejersa said, emphasizing KEMSA’s reform agenda.

“We are re-engineering our systems, policies, and partnerships so that every shilling counts, every product matters, and no Kenyan is left without the medicine they need.”

The workshop, themed Delivering As One, brought together County Pharmacists from all 47 counties, senior Ministry of Health officials, and KEMSA leadership to discuss real-time health demands and the rollout of a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

The ERP is expected to enhance data-driven procurement, reduce stockouts, and improve order fill rates.

Dr Ejersa also urged counties with outstanding debts to settle their balances to ensure uninterrupted supply and encouraged leveraging the Social Health Authority (SHA) to broaden access to quality healthcare.

“We’re shifting gears,” he added.

“Our target is to raise our Order Fill Rate to over 90 per cent in the shortest time possible. This is just the beginning of our 2025–2030 Sustainable Growth Strategy.”