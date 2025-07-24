Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KEMSA CEO, Dr. Waqo Ejersa, presents a trophy to Kitui County Pharmacist Dr. Beatrice Muia, celebrating the county’s stellar performance in health supply chain management/KEMSA

Capital Health

KEMSA crowns top performing counties in timely order placement, debt management

The recognized counties include Machakos, Kitui, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, Mandera, Kwale, Nyeri, Meru, Narok, Kisumu, and Busia, which were lauded for their consistency in order placement and credit management.

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jul 24 — The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has recognized eleven counties for their outstanding commitment to timely medical supply orders and prudent financial management during the 2024–2025 financial year.

Speaking at a strategic national workshop in Naivasha on Thursday, KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Dr Waqo Ejersa praised the counties for prioritizing health products and technologies (HPT) in their budgets, settling payments promptly, and maintaining KEMSA as their primary supplier for essential commodities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The recognized counties include Machakos, Kitui, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, Mandera, Kwale, Nyeri, Meru, Narok, Kisumu, and Busia, which were lauded for their consistency in order placement and credit management.

In addition, sixteen County Pharmacists received individual accolades for exemplary leadership in health commodity management.

Data-driven procurement

Among them were Dr Alex Oindi (Machakos), Dr Beatrice Muia (Kitui), Dr Brian Muyokani (Turkana), Dr Jerusa Oluhano (Vihiga), Dr Kepher Mogere (Kisii), Dr Nancy Olunga (Siaya), and Dr Matthew Yegon (Bomet).

“This isn’t just another meeting—it’s a reset,” Dr Ejersa said, emphasizing KEMSA’s reform agenda.

“We are re-engineering our systems, policies, and partnerships so that every shilling counts, every product matters, and no Kenyan is left without the medicine they need.”

The workshop, themed Delivering As One, brought together County Pharmacists from all 47 counties, senior Ministry of Health officials, and KEMSA leadership to discuss real-time health demands and the rollout of a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

The ERP is expected to enhance data-driven procurement, reduce stockouts, and improve order fill rates.

Dr Ejersa also urged counties with outstanding debts to settle their balances to ensure uninterrupted supply and encouraged leveraging the Social Health Authority (SHA) to broaden access to quality healthcare.

“We’re shifting gears,” he added.

“Our target is to raise our Order Fill Rate to over 90 per cent in the shortest time possible. This is just the beginning of our 2025–2030 Sustainable Growth Strategy.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

No More Silos in Health Sector, CS Duale Assures Development Partners

He emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts, aligned investments, and joint accountability, which he described as essential for effective health delivery. He further committed...

June 3, 2025

Capital Health

KEMSA Bags Dual National Awards for Excellence in Occupational Safety and Health – 2025

The accolades were awarded following a rigorous, unannounced inspection conducted in 2025 by the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSHS), under the...

May 5, 2025

Capital Health

KEMSA Charts Bold Reform Path with 2025-2030 Strategic Plan

A critical review of KEMSA’s current operational and financial status revealed pressing concerns, with indicators showing the need for radical cost-cutting measures and improved...

February 28, 2025

Capital Health

KEMSA Board Charts New Strategic Path to Strengthen Supply Chain and Restore Public Trust

Led by Board Chair Samuel Tunai, the KEMSA leadership convened a strategic meeting to assess the organization’s strengths and weaknesses. The discussions aimed at...

February 19, 2025

Top stories

KEMSA Boosts Mtwapa Hospital with Modern Pharmacy Store, Ending Stockouts

KEMSA renovated the facility, fitting it with racks and a modern cooling system to ensure product safety, as part of its broader social investment...

December 17, 2024

Featured

(VIDEO)Why I Embraced Vasectomy: A Father’s Journey to Empowerment and Family Planning

Meet Richard Kilundo, a 55-year-old Nursing Officer at Lunga Lunga Sub-County Hospital, who chose to undergo a vasectomy to take control of his family’s...

December 16, 2024

Capital Health

Why I Embraced Vasectomy: A Father’s Journey to Empowerment and Family Planning

Richard Kilundo, a 55-year-old nursing officer and father of three, made the deeply personal decision to undergo a vasectomy. Nearing retirement and mindful of...

December 16, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) How KEMSA’s i-LMIS is transforming medical commodities stock and distribution

Follow us on:https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenyahttps://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/um4AGk Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 98.4 Capital FM93.0 Western Kenya98.5...

December 16, 2024