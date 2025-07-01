KEBS urges vigilance as fraudsters raid businesses for ‘compliance checks’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has issued a warning to the public and the business community over a surge in fraudulent activities by individuals impersonating KEBS officials.

In a public notice published on Tuesday, the bureau stated that the imposters—allegedly affiliated with a private firm named Multi-Works and Rights Enforcements Co. Ltd—have been illegally conducting raids, inspections, and extorting business owners while falsely claiming to enforce the Consumer Protection Act.

The most alarming incident occurred on June 16, 2025, in Bomet County, where imposters raided multiple businesses and reportedly demanded bribes of up to Sh20,000 per shop.

“These individuals are not KEBS officials. We strongly disassociate ourselves from their actions and condemn them in the strongest terms possible,” the notice read in part.

According to KEBS, investigations indicate the scam is widespread, with similar incidents reported in Kisumu, Kakamega, Meru, Machakos, Mombasa, and Voi.

KEBS denied affiliation to Multi-Works and said the bureau had revoked any previous gazettement of the company.

“When legitimate KEBS personnel conduct official duties, they must produce both their Certificate of Appointment and KEBS Staff ID,” the agency stated.

The starndards entity urged the public to verify the identity of KEBS officers by sending an SMS to 20023 or calling the toll-free number 1545.

KEBS added that it is working closely with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), National Police Service (NPS), and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to ensure the culprits are brought to justice.

The bureau urged Kenyans to report any suspicious activity and avoid complying with illegal demands from unverified individuals.