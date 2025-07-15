Connect with us

The event included captivating displays of Abaluhya rite-of-passage traditions and Maasai warrior dances, celebrating Kenya's diverse cultural heritage

KENYA US RELATIONS

KDF, US troops celebrate heritage at Manda Base

The event featured traditional performances, local art and craft exhibitions, and a fire drill demonstration by US forces—symbolizing shared commitment to peace, security, and mutual respect.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Kenya Navy Manda Base hosted its annual Cultural Day, bringing together troops from Operation Amani Boni (OAB), U.S. personnel from Camp Simba, and members of the local community in a vibrant celebration of heritage, cooperation, and unity.

The event featured traditional performances, local art and craft exhibitions, and a fire drill demonstration by US forces—symbolizing shared commitment to peace, security, and mutual respect.

Speaking on behalf of Base Commander Brigadier Lazarus Wafula, Captain Bernard Mbotella emphasized the unifying power of culture as a tool for lasting peace.

“Culture is the bridge that connects us all, transforming differences into shared understanding. In celebrating our traditions, we build the foundations for lasting peace and unity and avoid barriers like racial discrimination,” said Capt. Mbotella.

The event included captivating displays of Abaluhya rite-of-passage traditions and Maasai warrior dances, celebrating Kenya’s diverse cultural heritage.

Local artisans and vendors also participated, showcasing handcrafted goods that reflected their cultural identity while supporting the local economy.

Manda Base Sergeant Major, WOI Daniel Githinji, lauded the event as a vital step toward strengthening community ties and enhancing cultural understanding between military personnel and the surrounding communities.

“This collaboration not only deepens respect across cultures but also contributes to peaceful coexistence and meaningful international cooperation,” Githinji noted.

In this article:, , , , ,
