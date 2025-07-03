Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF celebrates investiture of ranks ceremonies

During these ceremonies, newly promoted officers are formally decorated with their new badges of rank.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Following promotions and appointments made by His Excellency Dr. William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, on 27th June 2025, the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force, and Kenya Navy held investiture of ranks ceremonies at their respective Service Headquarters in Nairobi and Mombasa.

During these ceremonies, newly promoted officers are formally decorated with their new badges of rank.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At Headquarters Kenya Army, the investiture ceremony took place at Ngao Gardens, Nairobi. It was presided over by the incoming Commander Kenya Army, Lieutenant General David Keter, alongside the outgoing Commander, Lieutenant General David Tarus.

The event was attended by General Officers, Senior Officers, and Service Members.

In his remarks, Lt Gen Keter congratulated the newly promoted officers and acknowledged their dedication and hard work. He emphasized the critical responsibilities that come with leadership, urging the officers to lead with integrity and purpose.

“Today, you step into a role that demands more than skill or courage—it requires leadership. You’ve earned your rank, but leadership is earned daily. This is your charge to lead with purpose, serve with honor, and never forget that your actions ripple far beyond the moment,” said Lt Gen Keter.

At Headquarters Kenya Air Force in Eastleigh, Nairobi, the investiture ceremony for newly promoted KAF officers was held at the Talanta Theatre Auditorium, Moi Air Base.

The event was officiated by the incoming Commander Kenya Air Force, Major General Bernard Waliaula, and the outgoing Commander, Major General Fatuma Ahmed.

Major General Waliaula expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Commander for her exemplary service and congratulated the officers on their new ranks.

“I thank the outgoing Commander for her dedicated leadership. To the newly promoted officers, this is a call to greater responsibility. I urge you to remain focused, uphold professionalism, and serve with integrity,” he said.

At Headquarters Kenya Navy in Mtongwe, Mombasa, the Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, presided over the investiture ceremony for newly promoted naval officers.

In his remarks, Major General Otieno commended the officers for their resilience, commitment, and leadership. He reminded them of the weight of responsibility now placed upon them.

“You have been entrusted with greater responsibilities—not just for the well-being of the officers and sailors under you, but for the overall success of the roles allocated to you. Leadership is not about ranks; it is about service to your nation and to the principles that bind the Kenya Defence Forces together,” he stated.

The investiture of ranks remains a revered tradition within the military, symbolizing trust, authority, and responsibility bestowed upon officers. It reflects the core values of service, honor, and sacrifice that continue to define the Kenya Defence Forces’ operational ethos.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders closure of any hospital involved in SHA fraud

The head of state indicated the need for the health programme to remain efficient and incorruptible.

3 minutes ago

Kenya

Will DCI boss produce missing blogger Kinyagia, 12 days later?

DCI boss Mohamed Amin expected in court to answer over missing blogger Kinyagia, now gone 12 days.

12 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Meru Women Rep Battles Youth Addiction Rate with Urgent Revolutionary Campaign

The year-long programme will mobilise local talent—musicians, athletes, artists and community leaders—to spearhead peer-driven awareness campaigns.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki: Tana River to Receive Major Development Boost in Government Equality Drive

The Deputy President underscored the administration’s resolve to ensure no region is left behind as the country marches toward equitable development.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto rings symbolic bell at London Stock Exchange

The head of state took the moment to call for expanded collaboration to unlock the continent’s development potential through capital markets.

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Many Kenyans turn to plastic surgery to reclaim their lives – Expert

Social media has played a key role in normalizing discussions around plastic surgery, with platforms like Instagram showcasing transformative journeys.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Water Revenue Hits Record Sh11.7bn Under Sakaja

Sakaja said the revenue growth marks a significant turnaround from the Sh8 billion annual collections that had stagnated for years before he took office.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MCK Urges Collaboration to Strengthen Media Sustainability

Omwoyo stressed the importance of joint training programmes on information integrity and media literacy

1 day ago