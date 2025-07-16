Kanja sought for denying Police Commission access to payroll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – The House Audit Committee is demanding a session with Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja who is accused of stonewalling National Police Service Commission (NPSC) from accessing police payroll.

This follows revelations by the Office of the Auditor General that the National Police Service (NPS) denied NPSC access to police payroll.

Wednesday’s revelations opened yet another warfront between the service and its parent commission, months after the two entities settled a dispute over who holds the mandate for police promotions.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) , Auditor General noted that despite NPSC’s 2019–2022 HR strategic plan, its implementation couldn’t be assessed due to lack of access to payroll records.

NPSC Chief Executive Officer Peter Lelei told the Tindi Mwale-led team to summon the Inspector General to explain why the commission was barred from accessing the payroll, saying this hindered oversight.

“It is also true that during the period under audit, the National Police Service Commission was denied access to the National Police Service payroll, and hence payroll inspection and a human resource audit could not be conducted to determine the implementation status,” said Lelei.

He asked MPs to compel senior NPS officials to release the required documents, particularly those relating to human resource policies and practices.

Constitutional authority

However, lawmakers dismissed the plea, arguing that the Constitution already grants the NPSC authority over such matters. MPs accused the commission of failing in its constitutional mandate.

Article 246(3) of the Constitution gives the NPSC exclusive authority to recruit, appoint, confirm, promote, and transfer personnel within the police service.

“This Parliament has supported us before, and we are ready to come here and be cross-examined. We only ask that you enable us to fully take over the human resource functions of the NPS,” Lelei pleaded.

But Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo scoffed at the explanation, accusing the commission of abdicating its duties.

“You are being indolent. The Constitution gives you control over the NPS payroll. Go and work—don’t just sit on your hands,” Oundo said.

Aldai MP Maryanne Kitany called for the NPSC team to be surcharged for salaries earned between July 2022 and May 2023, arguing the commission was operating without a strategic plan and therefore failing in its responsibilities.

“The law clearly spells out your functions. You should be telling us you’ve started an audit, not seeking help from this House,” said Kitany, accusing the commission of sleeping on the job.

‘Willingly donated’

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera criticized the NPSC for “willingly donating” its powers to the NPS and then turning around to complain.

“In writing, the NPSC has admitted that those it is supposed to supervise and recruit now wield more power than them. What do you expect this committee to do, when you’ve abdicated your role?” he asked.

In response, Lelei said the commission had been working to improve its relationship with the NPS command to facilitate better access to information required for effective oversight.

But Nabwera questioned why the commission prioritized cordial relations over asserting its constitutional authority.

“My question to you, CEO, is this: When you mention the National Task Force on improving police service terms and reforms, which body is superior? A task force with no legal grounding, or the NPSC, which is anchored in the Constitution?” he posed.