Kanja agrees to cede police payroll to Police Commission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has promised compliance with a directive to fully hand over all human resource functions of the National Police Service (NPS) to the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

Kanja made the undertaking on Tuesday when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which directed him to cede the functions.

The committee issued the order following revelations by the Office of the Auditor General that the NPS had blocked the commission from accessing payroll data, undermining oversight of human resource management.

“Hand over all the HR functions immediately and in writing,” the Tindi Mwale-led committee directed, ordering NPSC to confirm the same in writing.

Appearing before the committee on July 16, NPSC Chief Executive Officer Peter Lelei said the lack of access had prevented the commission from conducting a payroll inspection and a human resource audit, despite having a strategic plan for 2019–2022.

“It is also true that during the period under audit, the National Police Service Commission was denied access to the National Police Service payroll, and hence payroll inspection and a human resource audit could not be conducted to determine the implementation status,” Lelei told the Tindi Mwale-led team.

Lelei urged lawmakers to compel senior NPS officials to release the documents, emphasizing the need for Parliament’s support to enable the commission to fully exercise its mandate.

Lawmakers had accused the NPSC of failing to assert its authority, citing Article 246(3) of the Constitution, which gives the commission exclusive powers to recruit, appoint, confirm, promote, and transfer personnel within the police service.

