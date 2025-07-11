Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Kang’ata waives medical and morgue bill for June 25 and Saba Saba protest victims

Speaking during visits to victims receiving treatment in various hospitals across Murang’a, Governor Irungu Kang’ata condemned the police for using excessive force against demonstrators, saying it violated the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

Published

MURANGA, Jul 11 – The Murang’a County Government has committed to waive all medical and morgue fees for victims of the June 25 and Saba Saba Day protests, during which one person from Kangari and two others from Kangema were shot dead, while several others were injured.

Speaking during visits to victims receiving treatment in various hospitals across Murang’a, Governor Irungu Kang’ata condemned the police for using excessive force against demonstrators, saying it violated the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shock, grief, and mourning continue to engulf parts of Murang’a County days after the Saba Saba Day protests ended in tragedy, with multiple people fatally shot.

During a visit to Kelvin Mwaniki, a 22-year-old who was shot in Kangari town during Monday’s protests and is currently admitted to the ICU at Murang’a Level 5 Hospital, Governor Kang’ata described the police brutality as unjustified.

He emphasized that citizens must be allowed to question and criticize the government without fear of violence or intimidation.

The Governor reaffirmed the County Government’s support for the affected families, announcing that the county will cover all medical expenses for the injured and morgue fees for those who lost their lives.

Families of the victims expressed deep sorrow and anger over the loss of their loved ones, stating the shootings were unprovoked. They are now calling for justice to be served.

This comes just a day before the burial of Boniface Kariuki, a face-mask vendor who was shot at close range by police in Nairobi on June 17. He is set to be laid to rest at his parents’ home in Kangema.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Hospital Unveils New Labour, Delivery, and Recovery Suites

The newly introduced LDR suites, comprising six fully equipped rooms and designed to accommodate up to 90 births per month, represent a paradigm shift...

46 minutes ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya Launches Responsible Sourcing Drive to Protect Waste Pickers

The Kenya project is being implemented in partnership with Nairobi-based recycler Mr. Green Africa.

1 hour ago

Headlines

Boniface Kariuki to be laid to rest in Kangema

Kariuki was shot at close range and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

1 hour ago

Headlines

Ruto appoints new IEBC team afresh following High Court ruling

In a new gazette notice dated July 10, the President appointed Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku Accuses Opposition of Tribal Politics During Mwakirunge Relief Mission

CS Ruku said the opposition had resorted to “ethnic mobilization” to remain politically relevant after squandering opportunities to lead while in government.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Road barricade ruling stands: Judiciary responds to Ruto criticism

The Judiciary clarified that President Ruto's criticism of the order misrepresents the court’s intent, the Constitution, not directives, must guide law enforcement.

23 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Supreme Court upholds SRC’s final say on state corporations renumeration

The Supreme Court judgement clarified that NHIF is a public body, and its employees are public officers, as their functions are public and their...

23 hours ago

crime

Tiktoker arrested for allegedly inciting violence against police officers and family

Detectives traced the suspect to Kimathi House, where he was operating a discreet office under the name "LetaPeleka Logistics."

1 day ago