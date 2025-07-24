Connect with us

President Paul Kagame/FILE

Africa

Kagame replaces long-serving PM with Central Bank deputy

Office of the Government Spokesperson announced the change late Wednesday in a brief statement. The press office gave no explanation for the change in leadership.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — Rwandan President Paul Kagame has appointed a new prime minister in a surprise government shake-up, replacing long-serving Edouard Ngirente with Justin Nsengiyumva, the deputy governor of the central bank.

Nsengiyumva, expressing gratitude after his appointment, pledged loyalty and service to Kagame and the Rwandan people.

“I am deeply honored, humbled, and grateful,” he wrote. “I pledge to serve you and Rwanda with humility and dedication under your leadership and guidance.”

Ngirente, who had served as Prime Minister since 2017, also thanked Kagame for the opportunity to serve.

“This journey has been deeply enriching, filled with growth, guidance, and purpose,” he said.

“Mr. President, I wish to express my deepest gratitude for the opportunity you gave me to serve my country, and for being such an inspiring mentor throughout this journey.”

The Prime Minister in Rwanda plays a key role in managing the government’s daily affairs and implementing executive policies.

The leadership change comes just months after Rwanda’s 2024 general elections, in which Kagame extended his rule after garnering 99.18 per cent of the vote amid concerns over suppression of opposition voices.

