KAA invites input on master plans for JKIA and Wilson Airport

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced a series of consultative meetings on the proposed development of Integrated Master Plans for Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Wilson Airport.

As part of the initiative, KAA is undertaking a Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA) to ensure that the development plans are environmentally sound, socially inclusive, and aligned with Kenya’s long-term aviation and infrastructure goals.

KAA stated that the assessment undertaken by Dar Al Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners), in collaboration with Geodev (K) Ltd, aligns with the Environmental Management and Coordination Act, 1999.

According to KAA, the Integrated Master Plans are critical in guiding the future expansion and modernization of JKIA and Wilson Airport—two of the country’s busiest aviation hubs.

The plans will address infrastructure needs, safety, environmental sustainability, and community engagement.

“The SESA process requires broad stakeholder engagement, involving neighboring communities, organizations, and individuals who may be affected by—or have an interest in—the planning and future operations of the two airports,” KAA said in a statement.

The agency has scheduled a series of public participation meetings across different locations to encourage community involvement.

KAA emphasized that the meetings will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to offer feedback, raise concerns, and contribute ideas the airports operator will consider in the finalization of the master plans.

The Authority urged all interested parties, including stakeholders and the public, to attend the meetings and take an active role in the process.