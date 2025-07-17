Connect with us

CRJ Winfridah Mokaya/Judiciary Media Service

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC denounces personal attacks on judges over bail and bond rulings

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya stated that decisions by judges are guided by the Criminal Procedure Code.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has denounced personal attacks on judges over bail and bond rulings in protest cases.

In a statement, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya stated that decisions by judges are guided by the Criminal Procedure Code.

She expresssed ‘grave concern’ over reactions to recent decisions made by the Nanyuki and Kahawa Law Courts.

“These decisions are guided by the Constitution, the Criminal Procedure Code, and the Judiciary’s bail and bond policy guidelines,” she stated.

She further pointed out that judicial officers do not act arbitrarily.

She explained that dissatisfied parties have the right to appeal or seek reviews through legal channels instead of resorting to personal attacks.

She also revealed that security arrangements are in place for judicial officers through the Judiciary Police Unit.

“The commission reaffirms its unwavering commitment to defending the decisional independence of all judicial officers and judges,” she added.

In Nanyuki, some 111 people arrested over the July 7 Saba Saba protests in Laikipia County were released on a Sh50,000 cash bail each, after being charged with malicious damage to property.

In Kahawa, meanwhile, 37 youth who were last week charged with terrorism-related offences over the June 25 and July 7 protests were on Wednesday released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 or an alternative bond of Sh200,000 each.

Critics, including former Chief Justice David Maraga, have taken issue with the pressing of terrorism charges against protesters, terming it a way to suppress dissent.

On social media, some users have called for the publicization of the personal information and contact details of the magistrates, judges, and prosecutors behind the charges they call “trumped-up” and “nonsensical”.

