JKIA Terminal 1C resumes normal operations after temporary closure

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 21 – The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has confirmed the reopening of Terminal 1C at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), following a temporary closure that saw flight operations relocated to Terminals 1A and 1B.

KAA says that all flights which had been shifted during the disruption have now resumed operations from Terminal 1C.A recurring fire alarm prompted a temporary shutdown of the terminal.

The alarm, which was first triggered at 2:55 pm, continued to reactivate despite an initial silencing, prompting airport officials to vacate the terminal as a safety precaution.

KAA indicated that the alert was likely triggered by a system fault, which is under investigation.The airports agency said JKIA’s Fire and Rescue team responded, and no incident of fire was reported.

KAA indicated that the alert was likely triggered by a system fault, which is under investigation.

“Terminal 1C was temporarily vacated to ensure the safety and security of passengers and operations personnel,” KAA stated in a press release shared Sunday evening, assuring the public that flight operations remained unaffected.

KAA advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for updated terminal assignments as investigations continue.