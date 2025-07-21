Connect with us

JKIA Terminal 1C resumes normal operations after temporary closure

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 21 – The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has confirmed the reopening of Terminal 1C at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), following a temporary closure that saw flight operations relocated to Terminals 1A and 1B.

The alarm, which was first triggered at 2:55 pm, continued to reactivate despite an initial silencing, prompting airport officials to vacate the terminal as a safety precaution.

KAA indicated that the alert was likely triggered by a system fault, which is under investigation.

“Terminal 1C was temporarily vacated to ensure the safety and security of passengers and operations personnel,” KAA stated in a press release shared Sunday evening, assuring the public that flight operations remained unaffected.

KAA advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for updated terminal assignments as investigations continue.

