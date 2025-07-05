Connect with us

Dennis Itumbi

NATIONAL NEWS

Itumbi urges Ole Sapit to embrace ‘State House Bishop’ post

Itumbi said it was unnecessary for Archbishop Sapit to publicly question who should provide spiritual leadership at State House.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 5 – Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Dennis Itumbi has challenged Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit to embrace the historical role of spiritual adviser to the presidency, saying the position of ‘State House Bishop’ is already his by design and tradition.

In a detailed post shared on his X account, Itumbi said it was unnecessary for Archbishop Sapit to publicly question who should provide spiritual leadership at State House.

Citing colonial history and architectural intent, Itumbi argued that the Anglican Church was deliberately positioned both geographically and spiritually next to the country’s seat of power.

“It’s surprising that the Anglican Archbishop would publicly pose the question of who should serve as the State House Bishop,” Itumbi wrote.

“By tradition, geography and divine proximity you already are.”

The Anglican Archbishop had questioned the location of the church saying it blurs the distinction between the state and spiritual authority.

According to Itumbi, when the British colonialists constructed State House, they also carved out a neighbouring property known as Archbishopbourne, situated adjacent to Gate A.

The residence, which still serves as the Archbishop’s official home in Nairobi, was deliberately established to serve as a spiritual link to the Governor later the President of the Republic.

“The property was built with this spiritual mandate in mind. Within its architecture stands a fully furnished 100-seater chapel, designed to host prayers and provide counsel to the Head of State,” he said

Itumbi said the Anglican Church has historically hesitated to take on the national spiritual role due to denominational considerations, especially since no Anglican has ever been elected president in Kenya.

“The opportunity has always been present, but the church I grew up in has not always stepped into it,” Itumbi stated.

He also referenced former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s attempt to appoint a Catholic chaplain at State House a move that was frustrated by civil service bureaucracy despite direct presidential instruction.

“The civil service bureaucracy ran the appointee in circles until the process stalled and faded,” Itumbi said.

His remarks come amid renewed public discussion following President William Ruto’s confirmation that he is building a new church at State House.

The president has said the new sanctuary, with a capacity of 8,000, is being constructed entirely using his personal resources.

“There was already a mabati church at State House. I decided to build a permanent one. I am doing it with my own money,” Ruto stated.

However, the project has sparked controversy, with some civil society groups and legal experts questioning whether it violates Article 8 of the Constitution, which states that there shall be no state religion demanding clarity on whether the church will represent a specific denomination or serve a non-denominational purpose.

