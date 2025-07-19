It’s time to fix the law, end the chaos: Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has called for a review of the country’s laws governing public protests, arguing that while Article 37 of the Constitution rightfully protects the freedoms to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions, this right has been grossly abused over the years.

Wetangula condemned the recent wave of violent protests across the country that have left a trail of destruction, loss of lives, and many others injured or maimed.

The tragedies, he insists, could have been avoided had organizers adhered to the law.

“Let’s be clear,” Wetangula said. “The Constitution guarantees the right to assemble and protest, but it does not give anyone the license to riot, loot, burn property, rape and maim That is lawlessness, and no society should tolerate it.”

The Speaker urged the Leader of Majority Hon. Kimani Ichung’wah and fellow MPs to spearhead a fresh legislative review, 15 years after the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, to close loopholes that enable violence under the guise of peaceful protest.

Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions to public authorities. This right is explicitly stated as being exercisable “peaceably and unarmed.”

While this right is fundamental, it is not absolute and can be limited under specific circumstances outlined in the Constitution and relevant legislation.

Wetangula cited the United Kingdom, where protest organizers can be held personally liable for damages and chaos that follow demonstrations.

“We need to borrow this model,” he said. “When politicians and protest leaders urge our youth to burn, loot, and destroy, while their own children are safely studying abroad, they must be held accountable. Freedom must come with responsibility.”

This, even as the sustained attacks on the impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, branding him a national security threat who “exported political bad manners” from Kenya to the United States.

Wetangula accused the embattled former DP of instigating violent, destructive protests back home, only to flee to the U.S. under the guise of addressing Kenyans from his community.

“The people he’s meeting in America don’t even know about Kenyan tribes; they were born there. What he’s doing is exporting Kenya’s political toxicity to America,” the Speaker said.

He called on Kenyans to reject divisive politics and defend the country’s reputation.

“That man represents no one. He disrespects even the most ordinary of leaders. We must uphold peace, harmony, and mutual respect,” the speaker emphasized.

The Speaker made his remarks during a Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme held in Kabuchoi, Aldai Constituency on Friday.

He was accompanied, among others, by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, his Senate counterpart, Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro, Bungoma Senator David Wakoli, and MPs Nabii Nabwera (Lugari), Dick Maungu (Luanda), John Waluke (Sirisia), Kakai Bisai (Kiminini), among others.

Ichung’wah, while firing salvos at the united opposition, vowed that those who orchestrated the violent Saba Saba protests, regardless of rank or title, would be held to account for the property destroyed and looted, killed, and others injured.

“Whether you’re an MP or not, if you planned or sponsored those riots, you will face justice. Even I, as Majority Leader, would not be spared. No one is above the law,” he declared, in what was widely seen as a swipe at Naivasha MP Jane Kihara, who was arrested over her alleged involvement in the demonstrations

Through her legal team on Friday, Senior Counsel Kalonzo Musyoka and Advocate Ndegwa Njiru, Kihara dismissed the charges as a politically motivated witch-hunt.

But Ichung’wah was unrelenting: “If you told youths to loot shops, torch police stations, or destroy property, you must carry that cross. Stop crying. Ask your political sponsors to help you bear it,” he said sharply.

He advised the Rift Valley residents to learn from the unfortunate events of the 2007/08 skirmishes and never allow anyone to divide them on tribal lines.