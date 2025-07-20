Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

It is not over promising, we are raising our ambition as a nation: President Ruto

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 20 – President William Ruto now says accusations by his opponents of overpromising on the Kenya Kwanza agenda are not founded.

Speaking during the Installation of Bishop Benjamin Kalanzo, African Inland Church in Bomani, Machakos, the head of state stated that he is raising Kenya’s ambitions.

He pledged that he will ensure that his government lives up to its promises to Kenyans.

He outlined some achievements like the Affordable Housing projects being undertaken across the country and the Kazi Majuu initiative that has seen over 400,000 youths get jobs abroad.

