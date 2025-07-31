Israel mislabeling entire Palestinian population as Hamas to sustain occupation: envoy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 — Palestinian Ambassador to Kenya Hazem Shabat has accused Israel of deliberately conflating Hamas with the entire Palestinian population, warning that the narrative serves to justify occupation and obstruct efforts toward statehood and peace.

Speaking on the Capital in the Morning show on Thursday, Shabat said the portrayal is intentional.

“For our occupier, Israel, it is better for the world to view Palestinians through the lens of Hamas. That way, they can justify continued occupation and avoid their obligations under international law.”

He urged the global community to distinguish between Hamas and the Palestinian people, arguing that conflation leads to collective punishment and undermines the pursuit of a two-state solution.

The envoy also accused Israel of enabling Hamas’ rise in the 1980s to weaken the secular Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

“Hamas has always been a fringe position within Palestinian politics. We never saw eye to eye with them on how to conduct foreign relations or end the occupation.”

Shabat emphasized that since declaring statehood in 1988, Palestinians have pursued a peaceful resolution through diplomacy and law.

Denouncing violence

He blamed Hamas’ 2007 takeover of Gaza for derailing national elections and fracturing Palestinian politics, calling it “the first victim of Hamas.”

He further argued that reducing the current crisis to the events of October 7, 2023 — when Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel — ignores decades of occupation.

“If we say this situation falls solely on October 7, we mislead the public. The cause of all of this is the occupation,” the envoy said.

Shabat reiterated the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) rejection of violence against civilians and highlighted its cooperation with 37 countries, including the US, Japan, and European states, in counterterrorism efforts.

“We are part of the team fighting terrorism in the Middle East.”

He welcomed growing international momentum toward recognizing Palestinian statehood, citing Canada’s announcement on Wednesday that it will join France and the UK in recognizing a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada remains committed to a two-state solution, envisioning an independent Palestinian state coexisting with Israel in peace and security.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from Israel and its allies.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the recognition, accusing Canada or “rewarding terror”.

“Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became,” the Israeli Prime Minister stated.

Hamas — designated a terrorist organization by Israel, the US, and the EU — seized control of Gaza in 2007 after winning the 2006 elections.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza since, citing security concerns.

The decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains one of the world’s most complex and protracted disputes.