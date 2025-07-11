Isiolo Governor Guyo seeks reconciliation with MCAs, focus on unity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo has pledged to focus on restoring unity and accelerating development efforts in the county following the collapse of an impeachment bid against him at the Senate.

In his response to the ruling, Governor Guyo expressed optimism about moving forward, describing the outcome as a turning point for progress.

He called on leaders and residents to channel their energy into unity and service delivery, reaffirming his commitment to lead with accountability and inclusivity.

“With this chapter behind us, we now refocus our energy on what truly matters: driving meaningful development, fostering unity, and fulfilling our shared vision of a thriving Isiolo. The journey ahead continues with an unshakable commitment to serve with integrity and dignity,” he said.

His remarks come three days after the Senate dismissed the motion seeking to remove him from office, citing procedural irregularities and a valid court injunction that had paused the process at the county level.

Despite Guyo’s impeachment case being thrown out on legal grounds, 16 out of 18 senators still voted to uphold the impeachment, an unusual move that signaled underlying concerns about the county’s leadership dynamics.

The Senate proceedings laid bare deeper leadership fractures in Isiolo’s governance, prompting Speaker Amason Kingi to urge the governor to initiate dialogue with his political counterparts, including the senator and members of the county assembly, in a bid to rebuild trust.

“We expect, as the top leader in Isiolo County, that you will sit down with your senator even if through a third party and reconcile with the county assembly,” Kingi stated.

During the Senate proceedings, it was revealed that Isiolo County is grappling with a leadership crisis, with two individuals claiming to be speaker and two others asserting authority as clerk.

The disclosure intensified scrutiny over the credibility of the process within the assembly where Senators expressed concern that such institutional chaos, if left unchecked, could erode public confidence in county governance.

A gazette notice issued by Salad Guracha, who identifies as clerk, declared Abdullahi Jaldesa as speaker, despite Mohamed Koto having presided over the impeachment.

Guracha had previously been suspended by Koto but was later reinstated by a court adding to the confusion and raising serious questions about the assembly’s legitimacy.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo told the Senate that Jaldesa was allegedly elected by only two MCAs, yet the appointment still made it into the official government gazette.

“The Government Printer, a very sensitive department in this country, gazetted a speaker elected by only two members of the Assembly,” Dullo revealed.

Details also emerged that Governor Guyo enlisted a top legal team led by former Law Society of Kenya L president Eric Theuri to discredit the impeachment, citing inconsistencies in the Hansard and flawed documents allegedly generated outside the assembly.

Guyo’s political allies are also said to have lobbied senators behind the scenes, arguing that the attempt to remove him from office was not only unconstitutional but rooted in political rivalry and ethnic factionalism.