Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan/FILE/IPOA

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA denies clearing Lagat yet saying probe on all persons of interest active

IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan said investigations into Ojwang’s death are still ongoing and that no officer, including Lagat, has been exonerated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has dismissed claims that it has cleared Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat in connection with the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody in June.

The clarification came hours after the High Court declined to issue interim orders barring Lagat from resuming office, pending the hearing of a suit filed by activist Eliud Matindi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement issued Monday, IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan said investigations into Ojwang’s death are still ongoing and that no officer, including Lagat, has been exonerated.

“Preliminary investigations identified some suspects who have since been arraigned in court. IPOA’s investigation is still active, and therefore, the reports suggesting the Authority has exonerated Mr. Lagat are misleading,” Hassan stated.

He added that should investigations implicate Lagat, the Authority will recommend appropriate action to ensure accountability.

In his ruling on Monday, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita directed Lagat to file his official response to Matindi’s petition by July 23 and declined to grant interim orders blocking him from resuming his duties.

Matindi had sought to bar Lagat from exercising the powers of Deputy Inspector General pending the determination of the case, citing legal and ethical concerns, though the full grounds remain under judicial consideration.

Justice Mwita ruled that all parties must be heard before any substantive decision can be made and directed that they appear before him for further directions on July 23.

Torture in custody

Lagat stepped aside from his role on June 16, following intense public pressure after the death of Ojwang, who was allegedly tortured while in custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

Ojwang had been arrested over a social media post critical of Lagat and died a day later in circumstances police initially described as a collapse.

An independent autopsy later contradicted the police account, revealing blunt force trauma, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue injuries consistent with torture.

Conceding to pressure, Lagat said he was stepping aside to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigations and pledged to cooperate fully.

“I undertake to provide any support that may be required of me during the investigations of the unfortunate incident,” he said.

President William Ruto, reacting to public outrage, condemned Ojwang’s death and assured the country that all perpetrators—uniformed or civilian—would be held accountable.

Several police officers, including the Officer Commanding Nairobi Central Police Station, and three civilian detainees were arrested in connection with the incident.

The prosecution subsequently charged two police officers and the three civilian detainees.

IPOA’s investigation included a forensic review of tampered CCTV footage from the police station.

Ojwang’s death sparked widespread protests in Nairobi in July, with demonstrators demanding justice and reforms within the police service.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanga among politicians at Ojwang’s burial as police keep off

The trio, joined by Embakasi MP Babu Owino and Mbita's Millie Odhiambo, showed up hours into the funeral service led by Batist Church amid...

July 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Albert Ojwang’s burial underway after tense vigil, no police presence on ground

Notably, Capital News observed no police presence on the ground. There was also no indication of the arrival of notable politicians, including the area...

July 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Deserted vigil marks eve of Ojwang burial after police station raid

Students from the nearby Mawego Technical College intercepted the body while it was en route to the family home and diverted it to Mawego...

July 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Youths in blogger Albert Ojwang funeral procession storm police station, set it ablaze

Youths from the nearby Mawego National Polytechnic chanted slogans demanding justice for Ojwang, whose death in June sparked nationwide outrage, drawing condemnation from human...

July 3, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Central Police OCS Talaam, 5 other suspects charged with Albert Ojwang’s murder

The prosecution led by Victor Owiti urged the court not to grant bail or bond saying that if released, they are likely to interfere...

June 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Central Police OCS Talaam, 5 other suspects to be charged with Albert Ojwang’s murder

Talaam and two officers John Mukhwana and Peter Kimani will be charged alongside John Gitau, Gin Abwao, and Brian Njue.

June 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA denies Issack Hassan’s involvement in Lagat’s interrogation

The Authority emphasized that, contrary to a report published in a local daily, Lagat was not interrogated by IPOA's Chairperson or Chief Executive Officer,...

June 21, 2025

POLICE BRUTALITY

Waiguru urges accountability amid police brutality concerns

Waiguru condemned what she termed as worrying trends in law enforcement, stating, “It is extremely unfortunate that in a democratic republic, people can be...

June 20, 2025