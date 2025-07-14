IPOA denies clearing Lagat yet saying probe on all persons of interest active

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has dismissed claims that it has cleared Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat in connection with the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody in June.

The clarification came hours after the High Court declined to issue interim orders barring Lagat from resuming office, pending the hearing of a suit filed by activist Eliud Matindi.

In a statement issued Monday, IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan said investigations into Ojwang’s death are still ongoing and that no officer, including Lagat, has been exonerated.

“Preliminary investigations identified some suspects who have since been arraigned in court. IPOA’s investigation is still active, and therefore, the reports suggesting the Authority has exonerated Mr. Lagat are misleading,” Hassan stated.

He added that should investigations implicate Lagat, the Authority will recommend appropriate action to ensure accountability.

In his ruling on Monday, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita directed Lagat to file his official response to Matindi’s petition by July 23 and declined to grant interim orders blocking him from resuming his duties.

Matindi had sought to bar Lagat from exercising the powers of Deputy Inspector General pending the determination of the case, citing legal and ethical concerns, though the full grounds remain under judicial consideration.

Justice Mwita ruled that all parties must be heard before any substantive decision can be made and directed that they appear before him for further directions on July 23.

Torture in custody

Lagat stepped aside from his role on June 16, following intense public pressure after the death of Ojwang, who was allegedly tortured while in custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

Ojwang had been arrested over a social media post critical of Lagat and died a day later in circumstances police initially described as a collapse.

An independent autopsy later contradicted the police account, revealing blunt force trauma, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue injuries consistent with torture.

Conceding to pressure, Lagat said he was stepping aside to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigations and pledged to cooperate fully.

“I undertake to provide any support that may be required of me during the investigations of the unfortunate incident,” he said.

President William Ruto, reacting to public outrage, condemned Ojwang’s death and assured the country that all perpetrators—uniformed or civilian—would be held accountable.

Several police officers, including the Officer Commanding Nairobi Central Police Station, and three civilian detainees were arrested in connection with the incident.

The prosecution subsequently charged two police officers and the three civilian detainees.

IPOA’s investigation included a forensic review of tampered CCTV footage from the police station.

Ojwang’s death sparked widespread protests in Nairobi in July, with demonstrators demanding justice and reforms within the police service.