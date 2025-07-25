IPA Section Kenya visits precious kids centre, Kitale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The IPA Section Kenya, under the leadership of the Association ‘s President, Mr.Jared Jared Ojuok, HSC today visited the Precious Kids Centre , Kitale to donate various items.

Located in Kitale, Kenya, the Precious Kids Center serves children 121 with various disabilities to provide the support they need to learn, grow, and reach their full potential.

Each child is cared for according to their individual needs.

The IPA team was received by the Center’s Founder and Director, Ms. Samantha Hammock and a host of other directors

Additionally, PKC works to equip parents and educate the community to be more accepting and supportive of children with disabilities.

The IPA team traveled from Nairobi and arrived at the home with goodies, including diapers, blankets, maize and wheat flour, beans, green grams, maize, rice, cooking oil, and cash donations.

The IPA Section runs a quarterly activity whereby members put together donations, both in cash and in kind to support the less fortunate members of the community.

The centre’s management expressed deep appreciation to the Association’s leadership and the Patron, Inspector General of the National Police Service. Also present were local police command representatives.