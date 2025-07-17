Intern among 4 Treasury officials arrested by EACC over Sh10.5mn bribery scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Four officials from the National Treasury’s Pensions Department, including an intern, have been arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over bribery allegations.

According to the EACC, the arrests followed a two-month covert operation targeting corrupt practices within the department.

The suspects have been identified as Wilkens Muhando Mugatsia (intern), Henry Odhiambo Otira (Senior Pensions Officer), Catherine Muthoni Murage (Senior Pensions Officer), and Byrson Mark (Chief Clerical Officer).

EACC Head of Corporate Affairs, Stephen Karuga, said preliminary investigations uncovered a criminal syndicate within the department that has been extorting members of the public seeking pension services.

“Preliminary investigations have established a criminal syndicate involving pension officials who have been extorting members of the public seeking services at the Pensions Department,” Karuga stated Thursday.

These payments were funneled through a mobile money paybill account operated by Mugatsia, the intern.

Investigators further revealed that over Sh10.5 million had been transacted through the paybill account over the past two years.

The agency disclosed that further inquiries have established that the paybill account is registered under the name of Mugatsia’s mother.

The suspects are currently being held at the Integrity Centre Police Station and are expected to be transferred to Kilimani Police Station as investigations continue.

The EACC has reiterated its commitment to rooting out corruption in public institutions.

“The Commission reiterate its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points to restore public trust and improve access to quality services for all citizens,” the statement read.