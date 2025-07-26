Interior Ministry Ends Burugu’s Tenure Over Irregular Dual Appointment

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 26 – A senior official in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration has been relieved of one of his positions after it emerged he had been holding two public offices concurrently.

John Njuguna Burugu, who was serving as the Acting Commissioner for Refugee Affairs, was last Tuesday directed to hand over his duties immediately and return to his earlier role at the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), to which he had been appointed in June 2020 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In March 2023, then Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki (now Deputy President) appointed Burugu to serve in an acting capacity as Commissioner for Refugee Affairs. However, he never resigned from his earlier IGRTC role, prompting concerns about the legality and ethics of holding dual public appointments.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, through Immigration Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang, has now ordered Burugu to vacate the refugee affairs office and resume his duties at IGRTC.

“The appointment as Commissioner for Refugee Affairs was subject to confirmation by the Public Service Commission (PSC). Given that your appointment to IGRTC is still active, and to end the concurrent holding of two public offices—with the concurrence of the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration—it has been decided that your appointment as Commissioner for Refugee Affairs is terminated, effective 22nd July 2025,” read the letter signed by Dr. Kipsang.

Burugu was instructed to hand over to Ms. Mercy Wambugha Mwaseru, who has been deployed to act as Commissioner for Refugee Affairs with immediate effect.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Burugu confirmed he had received the termination letter and was in the process of preparing handover notes, though he expressed disappointment over the decision.

“I will hand over the office on Wednesday as directed. I am currently at home preparing handover notes,” he said, lamenting what he termed an unfair pushout despite what he described as “stellar performance” during his two-year tenure.

Burugu admitted he had not resigned from IGRTC but maintained that he did not draw any salary or benefits from the Department of Immigration during his time at the Refugee Affairs Secretariat. He further claimed that senior ministry officials had blocked his substantive appointment, despite him emerging top in interviews conducted by the PSC in 2024.

He alleged that the then PS, Prof. Julius Bitok, failed to issue his appointment letter in time, leading to delays that ultimately stalled his confirmation.

“The claim that I hold two jobs is hypocritical and misleading. I was interviewed and ranked first by PSC in July last year. I was to receive my appointment letter and respond within two months, but the then PS sat on it. In January this year, a Kenyan went to court to stop PSC from restarting the process, and the matter is still in court,” Burugu said.

He added, “I will, however, hand over so they can bring whoever they want.”

In January, the Employment and Labour Relations Court issued orders halting the recruitment process following a petition filed by one Stanley Kyalo Muli. Justice Mathews Nduma Nderi issued interim orders barring PSC from proceeding with a fresh recruitment exercise for the Commissioner of Refugee Affairs.

“Pending the hearing and determination of the application by this honourable court, interim orders are hereby issued restraining PSC from recruiting any persons by inviting applications or conducting interviews for the position of Secretary, Refugee Affairs (CSG4), advertised on 23rd January 2024,” Justice Nduma ruled in orders dated January 29, 2025.

The case, which lists the PSC and the State Law Office as respondents, remains pending in court.