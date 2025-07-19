India Sends 300,000 Measles and Rubella Vaccine Doses to Bolivia Amid Health Emergency

NEW DELHI, July 19– India has dispatched 300,000 doses of Measles and Rubella vaccines, along with essential medical supplies, to Bolivia to support the country’s response to a growing outbreak of the disease.

“India dispatched a consignment of 300,000 doses of Measles & Rubella vaccines along with ancillary supplies to support Bolivia in managing the outbreak of the disease. India stands by its friends in the Global South,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The aid comes at a critical moment as Bolivia grapples with a resurgence of measles cases. President Luis Arce Catacora has declared a National Health Emergency, citing 60 confirmed cases so far, according to China’s Xinhua news agency.

“After urgently convening the National Strategic Council for Health Emergencies in response to the measles epidemic and the high risk of its spread, we have decided to declare a National Health Emergency with the firm intention of protecting the health and lives of the Bolivian people,” President Arce announced on social media.

The emergency declaration is aimed at ramping up nationwide immunisation campaigns and enabling a coordinated response involving local authorities, regional governments, and international partners. President Arce urged Bolivians to fully cooperate with health authorities, particularly to ensure children under five are vaccinated.

“Our duty is clear: to protect our children and the entire population from a threat that has already raised health alerts across the continent,” he said.

Bolivia’s Health Minister Maria Renee Castro echoed the concern, warning that vulnerable groups, especially children, are at high risk.

“It is essential that parents get their children vaccinated. The country currently has 500,000 doses specifically for girls and boys,” she said. Measles, she warned, is highly contagious and can cause serious complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and death, especially in malnourished or immunocompromised children.

The outbreak has been linked to declining immunisation rates, healthcare disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, misinformation, and the weakening of long-term prevention programmes.

High-Level Talks Between India and Bolivia

India’s support to Bolivia comes against the backdrop of strengthening bilateral relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met President Arce on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, where the two leaders reviewed progress in cooperation and explored new partnerships, particularly in critical minerals.

According to the MEA, both leaders discussed collaboration in areas including trade, health and pharmaceuticals, Digital Public Infrastructure such as UPI, traditional medicine, SMEs, training, and capacity building.

“Both leaders recognized the potential for enhanced collaboration in the critical minerals sector and developing sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships,” the ministry said in a statement.

India also reaffirmed its solidarity with Bolivia following deadly floods that hit La Paz and surrounding regions in March and April 2025. Prime Minister Modi extended condolences and support during the talks.

He further congratulated Bolivia for joining the International Solar Alliance and conveyed greetings ahead of the country’s bicentennial celebrations on August 6, marking 200 years of independence.