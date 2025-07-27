India-Maldives Ties Remain Strong, Says PM Modi During 60th Independence Anniversary Celebrations

MALE, Maldives July 27 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed India’s unwavering support for the Maldives, stating that for India, the guiding principle has always been “friendship first.”

Speaking during the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day celebrations in Male—where he was invited as the Guest of Honour—PM Modi described the Maldives as a key partner in India’s Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision.

“The Maldives holds an important place in both India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Ocean Vision. India is proud to be the Maldives’ most trusted friend,” said PM Modi. “Whether during disasters or the pandemic, India has always stood by the Maldives as a first responder—providing essential supplies and economic support.”

PM Modi congratulated President Mohamed Muizzu and the Maldivian people on the milestone anniversary and highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations.

“On behalf of all Indians, I convey heartfelt congratulations to the President and the people of the Maldives. This year also marks 60 years of our diplomatic ties, though our relationship predates recorded history—deep as the sea,” he added.

As a symbol of cultural ties, the two leaders jointly unveiled commemorative postage stamps featuring traditional boats from both countries.

“These stamps are more than symbols. They reflect that we are not just neighbours—we are true friends,” Modi remarked.

In his remarks, President Muizzu thanked India for its continued support, citing the Greater Male Connectivity Project as a “lasting symbol” of bilateral cooperation. He also welcomed India’s assistance in strengthening the Maldives National Defence Force, including the provision of 72 vehicles, and the handover of 3,300 housing units under a 4,000-unit project.

“India remains our principal partner in the health sector and a key source market for Maldivian tourism,” said President Muizzu. “We discussed ways to expand this vital sector further, including through enhanced cooperation and the introduction of direct flights.”

The event underscored renewed diplomatic warmth following months of tension, with both leaders reiterating their commitment to deepening cooperation in infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, and defence.