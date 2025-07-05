India, Ghana Elevate Ties to Comprehensive Partnership as Modi Makes Historic Visit

Accra, Ghana July 5 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a major boost in India–Ghana relations, revealing that the two countries had agreed to upgrade their bilateral ties to a “Comprehensive Partnership.” The move, unveiled during his landmark visit to Accra, includes enhanced cooperation in defence and security, under the guiding principle of “Security through Solidarity.”

This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in more than 30 years, and it comes as both nations seek to deepen ties across trade, defence, and development.

“India is more than just a partner; it stands as a co-traveller in Ghana’s journey toward nation-building,” Prime Minister Modi said during a joint press conference with Ghanaian President John Mahama following high-level talks.

Defence and security emerged as key pillars of the renewed partnership, with Modi confirming both nations would collaborate closely on armed forces training, maritime security, defence supply chains, and cybersecurity.

“In the defence and security sector, we will progress with the guiding principle of ‘Security through Solidarity,’” he said.

Economic ties were also in focus. Prime Minister Modi noted that bilateral trade had surpassed USD 3 billion, with Indian firms investing nearly USD 2 billion in around 900 projects across Ghana.

“Our partnership is built on shared principles and struggles for independence. Ghana remains a beacon of hope in West Africa—its democratic values inspire the region,” Modi said, drawing parallels between the countries’ historic liberation movements.

President Mahama, who warmly received Modi at the Jubilee House, announced that the Indian Prime Minister would be conferred with Ghana’s highest civilian honour—the Order of the Star of Ghana—during a state banquet held in his honour later in the evening.

“This is a testament to the enduring friendship between the people of Ghana and India,” said Mahama.

The visit signals a renewed push by New Delhi to strengthen ties with Africa and the broader Global South, reinforcing India’s role as a development partner rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations.