India, Australia Strengthen Ties on Critical Minerals for Clean Tech and Electronics

July 12 – As global trade tensions escalate over U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs and China’s restrictions on rare earth mineral exports, India is intensifying its efforts to secure key raw materials by partnering with Australia for the supply of critical minerals essential to clean technology and electronics manufacturing.

Nathan Davis, Australia’s Trade and Investment Commissioner, said Indian companies—including Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) and private sector players—have opportunities to acquire stakes in mineral blocks across Australia.

KABIL is a joint venture formed by state-run entities: National Aluminium Company (NALCO), Hindustan Copper, and the Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL).

“With over 30 minerals identified as critical to global energy transitions, Australia is poised to play a crucial role in supplying India with the materials needed for its green energy infrastructure,” Davis said.

“Australia has one of the world’s largest lithium reserves. We are focusing on improving our processing and manufacturing capabilities, which will enhance the value of these minerals and make them more applicable to India’s needs.”

Davis also highlighted growing collaboration in the solar energy sector, supporting India’s goal of deploying 10 million solar panels by 2027.

“We are working to support India in the solar space as well—particularly in the area of critical minerals used in solar technology,” he added.