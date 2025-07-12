Imaging solutions provider bets on smartphone printing to broaden access

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 — Printer and imaging solutions company Epson is betting on smartphone-enabled printers to bridge Kenya’s digital inclusion gap, particularly in rural communities where broadband access remains unreliable despite the country’s 100 per cent smartphone penetration rate.

According to Epson’s Regional Head for East and West Africa, the company has rolled out app-driven innovations such as the Epson Smart Panel and Epson iPrint apps, which enable users to print, scan, and copy documents directly from smartphones without the need for a PC or constant internet access.

“Our mobile-first approach is purpose-built for data-scarce environments,” said Mukesh.

“Using Wi-Fi Direct, users can print directly from WhatsApp, email, or Telegram—even offline. It’s a game changer for schools, small businesses, and households in underserved regions.”

Eco models

In response to Kenya’s rising demand for affordable digital tools, Epson says it has positioned its EcoTank printer models as a low-cost alternative.

The refillable ink tank systems offer up to 90 per cent savings on printing costs compared to traditional cartridges, with each bottle delivering around 5,000 pages and requiring minimal maintenance.

To ease the financial burden, Epson is also working with local resellers such as Text Book Centre and financial partners to offer micro-financing and “Buy Now, Pay Later” plans, spreading printer costs over six to twelve months.

Epson’s rural rollout strategy is anchored in partnerships.

The company says it has teamed up with Liquid Intelligent Technologies to equip remote schools with printers and projectors, bringing digital education to over 30,000 students so far.

To ensure sustained adoption, Epson is investing in local service networks and on-site training for school IT staff, enabling them to handle basic troubleshooting.

The company also emphasizes that all its printers are Energy Star compliant, helping reduce electricity costs—an important factor in low-income areas.

As Epson scales its digital inclusion agenda, it plans to monitor progress through school feedback, usage metrics, and community-level adoption.