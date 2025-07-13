Connect with us

Chief Justice Martha Koome inaugurated the Edung Ethekon-led Commission on Friday after the High Court cleared a legal hurdle that had stalled the process/Judiciary

IEBC to discuss ‘ways and means’ to build confidence in polls, rebukes premature campaigns

IEBC clarified that no elections have been declared or gazetted, and as such, the country is not in a campaign period.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has pledged to engage stakeholders in discussions aimed at restoring public confidence in Kenya’s electoral processes, even as it denounced premature campaigns and utterances alleging election malpractices.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the Commission condemned what it termed as “unacceptable and reckless” claims of election rigging, warning that such remarks erode democratic values and public trust. IEBC urged all Kenyans to disregard such statements and called on political leaders to exercise restraint.

“The Commission urges all stakeholders, particularly those in the political arena, to refrain from acts including speeches likely to erode trust and confidence in our electoral processes, and instead work with us to reinforce and strengthen that trust and confidence,” the statement read.

IEBC clarified that no elections have been declared or gazetted, and as such, the country is not in a campaign period.

It cited a 2022 Supreme Court ruling in petition E026, which restricts the jurisdiction of the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee to the official election period.

The newly reconstituted electoral body issued the statement two days after Edung Ethekon was sworn in as the new Chairperson of the Commission. The Commission subsequently elected Fahima Abdallah as Vice Chairperson.

Others are Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan and Francis Odhiambo Aduol.

National security

During the inauguration ceremony held at the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Martha Koome warned of the consequences of disputed elections, urging the new commissioners to uphold the law and safeguard the country’s democratic future.

“Elections are matters of national security. We must learn from our history and avoid the cycles of violence and instability that have followed disputed polls,” Koome said, emphasizing the need for credibility and transparency in all IEBC operations.

With its full composition now in place, the Commission says it will begin consultations with political parties and leaders to identify practical ways of rebuilding trust in Kenya’s electoral system.

IEBC further reaffirmed its commitment to impartiality and adherence to constitutional and legal provisions, assuring the public of its resolve to conduct free, fair, and credible elections.

“The Commission remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening Kenya’s democracy,” it stated.

