IEBC to announce timelines for upcoming by-elections next week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to announce timelines for upcoming by-elections next week.

Speaking during a press conference on Saturday, the commission’s Chairperson Edung Ethekon stated the need to restore representation in areas affected by vacant seats, noting that citizens in those constituencies are entitled to full constitutional rights.

“There is no excuse whatsoever why we should not address this matter as quickly as possible, so that we restore the constitutional rights to representation for those citizens in the affected areas,” he said.

He assured that the commission is finalising internal preparations and will communicate detailed schedules in phases.

“On this particular matter of by-elections, we will be briefing the country on the details, including the timelines we are looking at,” he said. “That we will do as we proceed forward from next week and in the weeks and months to come.”

The IEBC’s planned announcement comes amid growing public and political pressure to fill vacant parliamentary and county assembly positions, with critics citing delays in fulfilling democratic obligations.

Ethekon reiterated the commission’s commitment to upholding electoral integrity and ensuring timely access to representation across all electoral units.

He also said the Commission will announce timelines for the resumption of continuous voter registration in August 2025 through a gazette notice.

He explained that the Commission is in the final stages of completing internal processes ahead of the voter registration rollout.

“For the past two years, we have taken note of the sustained demand, particularly from Kenya’s youth and the political class, on the resumption of voter registration and updating of the register,” Ethekon said.

“Indeed, we hear the voices of young Kenyans demanding the opportunity to be counted and to be actively involved in this democratic process of rebuilding our country, Kenya.”