Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC to announce timelines for upcoming by-elections next week

He assured that the commission is finalising internal preparations and will communicate detailed schedules in phases.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to announce timelines for upcoming by-elections next week.

Speaking during a press conference on Saturday, the commission’s Chairperson Edung Ethekon stated the need to restore representation in areas affected by vacant seats, noting that citizens in those constituencies are entitled to full constitutional rights.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“There is no excuse whatsoever why we should not address this matter as quickly as possible, so that we restore the constitutional rights to representation for those citizens in the affected areas,” he said.

He assured that the commission is finalising internal preparations and will communicate detailed schedules in phases.

“On this particular matter of by-elections, we will be briefing the country on the details, including the timelines we are looking at,” he said. “That we will do as we proceed forward from next week and in the weeks and months to come.”

The IEBC’s planned announcement comes amid growing public and political pressure to fill vacant parliamentary and county assembly positions, with critics citing delays in fulfilling democratic obligations.

Ethekon reiterated the commission’s commitment to upholding electoral integrity and ensuring timely access to representation across all electoral units.

He also said the Commission will announce timelines for the resumption of continuous voter registration in August 2025 through a gazette notice.

He explained that the Commission is in the final stages of completing internal processes ahead of the voter registration rollout.

“For the past two years, we have taken note of the sustained demand, particularly from Kenya’s youth and the political class, on the resumption of voter registration and updating of the register,” Ethekon said.

“Indeed, we hear the voices of young Kenyans demanding the opportunity to be counted and to be actively involved in this democratic process of rebuilding our country, Kenya.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula urges leaders to respect the independence of IEBC

He pointed out that the IEBC is constitutionally mandated to operate without influence, and not even the President can direct its actions.

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Naivas Marks 35 Years with Renewed Focus on Expansion, Sustainability

The retailer says the growth has been driven by 35 years of disciplined approach towards business, sustained by its suppliers.

25 minutes ago

Top stories

Recalling MPs: A Constitutional Right Trapped in legal Deadlock

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon on Saturday confirmed the Commission is currently reviewing the petitions before deciding on the next course of action.

1 hour ago

County News

Kisumu County, Swiss NGO Partners to Boost Vocational Training and Skills Development

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, who officiated the launch, pledged to seek more development partners to enhance skills training across the county.

2 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Govt Vows to Boost Power Connectivity in Kajiado County

However, he acknowledged that the allocation falls short of the constituency’s needs and pledged to advocate for increased funding.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna says youth engagement in politics key to reshaping national policy formulation

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has called on Kenyan youth to actively engage in politics, warning...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC seeking Supreme Court advisory on boundary delimitation process

Ethekon stated that this follows legal advice from the Attorney General after timelines for the exercise lapsed.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisii residents turn to self medication due to SHA difficulties as professionals warn of risks

Health care workers at Magena, Kisii have raised concerns over the growing trends of patients self-medicating instead of seeking professional prescriptions from health care...

24 hours ago