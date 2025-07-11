IEBC Chairperson Ethekon pledges to priorize Kenyans’ voices

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 11 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Edung Ethekon has vowed to serve with integrity and place the voice of Kenyans at the heart of the commission’s operations.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office at the Judiciary alongside six commissioners, Ethekon pledged to safeguard the credibility of Kenya’s electoral process.

“The IEBC is entrusted with the solemn responsibility of ensuring that every citizen’s voice is not only heard but honored,” Ethekon stated.

“My first and foremost responsibility is to the people of Kenya. I wish to assure Kenyans that their voices will not only be heard;they will count.”

The ceremony follows President William Ruto’s move to regularize the appointments via a corrected gazette notice, fulfilling a High Court directive issued on Thursday.

The court had earlier flagged procedural flaws in the original appointments but ruled they were not serious enough to warrant nullification.

In its ruling, the court stated that the President must “correct the procedural anomalies” and issue a fresh gazette notice in compliance with statutory requirements.

Ethekon’s assumption of office comes at a pivotal moment for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, with calls for wide-ranging reforms following the controversial 2022 elections and rising political momentum.