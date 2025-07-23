ICJ to deliver historic ruling on States’ climate obligations

KISII, Kenya, Jul 23 — The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to deliver a historic advisory opinion this afternoon, clarifying states’ obligations under international law to address climate change.

The case, brought by the government of Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation, seeks to establish how international law applies to the consequences of climate change and what responsibilities states bear.

The landmark opinion comes at a time when climate injustices are accelerating globally, with major polluters often escaping accountability.

Legal experts say the ruling could become a guiding star for climate policy, influencing governance across jurisdictions and strengthening climate-related litigation in regional, national, and international courts.

Wednesday’s opinion is expected to define the legal consensus on states’ climate obligations under international law.