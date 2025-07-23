Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The landmark opinion comes at a time when climate injustices are accelerating globally, with major polluters often escaping accountability/FILE - ICJ

Top stories

ICJ to deliver historic ruling on States’ climate obligations

The case, brought by the government of Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation, seeks to establish how international law applies to the consequences of climate change and what responsibilities states bear.

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jul 23 — The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to deliver a historic advisory opinion this afternoon, clarifying states’ obligations under international law to address climate change.

The case, brought by the government of Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation, seeks to establish how international law applies to the consequences of climate change and what responsibilities states bear.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The landmark opinion comes at a time when climate injustices are accelerating globally, with major polluters often escaping accountability.

Legal experts say the ruling could become a guiding star for climate policy, influencing governance across jurisdictions and strengthening climate-related litigation in regional, national, and international courts.

Wednesday’s opinion is expected to define the legal consensus on states’ climate obligations under international law.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

UNICEF Warns Climate Crisis Is Threatening Millions of Kenyan Children

The Climate Crisis is a Child Rights Crisis.

8 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Only 3 years left – new study warns the world is running out of time to avoid the worst impacts of climate change

Human-caused global warming reached 1.36°C in 2024. This boosted average global temperatures (a combination of human-induced warming and natural variability in the climate system)...

2 days ago
President Ruto and his Cabinet sanctioned the day to be a public holiday to allow Kenyans participate in the tree-planting exercise President Ruto and his Cabinet sanctioned the day to be a public holiday to allow Kenyans participate in the tree-planting exercise

Top stories

Kenya loses Sh870 Billion Annually to Climate Change, Dr. Kalua Green Says Warning of Missed Green Goals

This alarming trend is threatening President William Ruto’s vision of transforming Kenya into a global environmental hub, including his ambitious plan to plant 15...

April 24, 2025

World

Australia opposition leader clarifies he believes in climate change after debate

He had previously said that flooding and natural disasters were "part of the history of our state of this country". The comments generated outrage...

April 18, 2025

Africa

Sudan accuses UAE of ‘complicity in genocide’ at world court

The two-year conflict, which has pitted Sudan's army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has led to tens of thousands of deaths and...

April 10, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Climate change threat to Kenya’s national security, Defence CS Tuya says

Tuya led her Ministry staff in planting 15,000 trees at a site reserved for Kenya Air Force within Konza Technopolis.

March 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Land Restoration efforts boosted with launch of ‘Restore Local’ initiative

The initiative will provide critical support to partner community organizations and entrepreneurs to revitalize degraded landscapes.

March 6, 2025

Sustainability Watch

11-Year-Old Alice Wanjiru Mubia Leads the Charge in Conservation On World Wetlands Day

Alice is proving that no action is too small when it comes to protecting the planet—having already planted over 20,000 trees in her short...

February 2, 2025