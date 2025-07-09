Connect with us

Kenya

Ichung’wah blasts Gachagua over lies, hate and political chaos

Ichung’wah has accused Gachagua of inciting chaos and fueling lies to revive his political career, linking him to the June 25 violence in Kikuyu and warning that justice won’t be derailed by propaganda.

NAIROBI, Kenya July 9 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of spreading lies, inciting violence, and fueling political chaos in Mt. Kenya and beyond.

Ichung’wah on Wednesday cited what he termed as “senseless accusations” from Gachagua, whom he accused of poisoning national unity in a desperate attempt to revive a collapsing political career.

“For the longest time, I have resisted responding to Gachagua out of respect maybe even pity. But the line has now been crossed,” said Ichung’wah.

The Kikuyu MP accused Gachagua of stoking hate and bitterness following his 2024 impeachment, saying his obsession with President William Ruto and himself had turned “dangerous” and was now threatening Kenya’s democracy.

Ichung’wah denied claims that the government was targeting Gachagua’s political allies, stating that their arrests were based on credible evidence linking them to violent attacks including the June 25 riots in Kikuyu, where lives were lost and property destroyed.

“The courts in Kikuyu were torched. My home and that of my elderly parents were attacked. Who are the suspects? Gachagua’s allies. One of them, MP Gitonga Mukunji, was caught on camera mobilizing goons to loot Spur Mall on Thika Road,” he said.

He further dismissed Gachagua’s accusations of political persecution, insisting the judicial process must be respected.

“Justice is found in court, not at press conferences or social media. If Gachagua believes in their innocence, let him prove it where it matters not by name-dropping or playing the eternal victim,” he added.

Ichung’wah also revisited Gachagua’s controversial claim that MP George Koimburi had been abducted and poisoned a story he described as “a sickening stage-play” meant to stir public outrage.

“This is no longer politics. It’s madness,” he said. “Gachagua is in panic. He knows what he did, and justice is coming.”

Ichung’wah further blamed Gachagua for the recent wave of violence in Nairobi and Mt. Kenya, accusing him of orchestrating the looting of businesses and inciting youth to attack public property for political mileage.

“For the first time in Mt. Kenya’s political history, we have a leader who maims his own people for political gain,” he said.

“Instead of fighting for the community, he’s using it as a shield for his personal ambition.”

Ichung’wah challenged Gachagua to present any evidence he has to relevant agencies and stop “dragging others into his abyss.”

“The blood, tears, and pain of innocent Kenyans will not be forgotten. The responsibility lies squarely on his shoulders.”

