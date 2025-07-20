I strongly condemn activist Boniface Mwangi’s arrest: Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has described the arrest of activist Boniface Mwangi as an assault on freedom of expression and justice.

While condemning the arrest, Musyoka pointed out that it underscored the government’s intolerance of dissent.

He stated that lawyers from the opposition have instructions to secure Mwangi’s release immediately.

“I will never join this rogue and criminal regime, and I refuse to participate in any type of dialogue with a regime that has our children’s blood on its hands. I strongly condemn the arrest of civil rights activist Boniface Mwangi,” he stated.

“I have directed our legal team to do everything they can to ensure his release at the earliest time possible.”

Mwangi is facing serious terrorism-related charges over his alleged role in facilitating the violent June 25, anti-government protests that rocked Nairobi and other major towns across Kenya.

Mwangi was arrested on Saturday at his Lukenya home in Machakos County by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Authorities say the arrest was in connection with his suspected involvement in the coordination and facilitation of acts deemed to constitute terrorism under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Detectives said they recovered several electronic devices and documents during the operation. A subsequent search at his Mageuzi Hub offices in Hurlingham, Nairobi, led to the discovery of nine external hard drives, two additional laptops, cheque books, company seals and stamps, a tear gas canister, and a 7.62mm blank round.

Mwangi is currently being held at Pangani Police Station and is expected to be arraigned on Monday, July 21.

Authorities allege that Mwangi played a key logistical and financial role in the June 25 protests, during which at least 50 people were killed, public property was destroyed, and security officers were injured. Police say the materials recovered could provide evidence of a coordinated attempt to escalate unrest during the demonstrations.

The arrest has sparked widespread criticism from civil society groups and human rights defenders, who accuse the state of using terrorism laws to criminalise dissent. “Boniface Mwangi has been arrested at his home. Together with his lawyers, we are following up to understand the charges he is facing,” said Hussein Khalid, Executive Director of Vocal Africa.

Mwangi’s wife, Njeri, posted on social media during the arrest, saying officers referenced terrorism and arson while taking her husband away. “They’ve taken his gadgets and said they’re taking him to DCI Headquarters. I can’t breathe,” she wrote on X.

Mwangi, a longtime critic of government excesses and a leading voice in Kenya’s civil society, has previously endured arrests, threats, and intimidation over his activism. His current arrest is viewed by many as a major escalation in the government’s response to youth-led protests that have shaken the country in recent weeks.

