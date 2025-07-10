Hundreds mourn Chief Kadhi as he is laid to rest in Kikowani, Mombasa

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 10 — Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdulhalim Athman Hussein was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon at the Seif Halwa Cemetery in Kikowani, Mombasa, in accordance with Islamic rites, following his death earlier in the morning.

The burial was preceded by Islamic funeral prayers (Swalatul Janaza) held at Masjid Noor in Bondeni at 4pm.

Hundreds of mourners, including prominent Muslim leaders and faithful, gathered to pay their final respects to the country’s top Islamic judicial authority.

Among those present was Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, who led other dignitaries in honoring the late Sheikh Abdulhalim for his distinguished service to the nation and the Muslim community.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief from national leaders, with President William Ruto hailing him as a towering figure in Kenya’s Islamic and judicial leadership.

“We join the Muslim community in mourning the passing of Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein. He devoted his life to the service of humanity and led the Muslim faithful with unwavering dedication, humility, and wisdom. He will be remembered as a great Islamic scholar who was committed to justice,” President Ruto said in a statement.

The President praised the late Kadhi’s legacy of service, describing him as a “great Islamic scholar committed to justice,” and expressed condolences to his family and the broader Muslim community.

‘Champion of justice’

Chief Justice Martha Koome also paid glowing tribute to Sheikh Abdulhalim, commending his “unwavering dedication, humility, and integrity,” which she said defined his service both to the Judiciary and the nation.

“As Chief Kadhi, he was a champion of justice, fairness, and equity, particularly in matters of personal law within the Muslim community,” she said, noting that his passing was a loss not just to the Judiciary but to the entire country.

The late Sheikh served as the head of the Kadhi Courts — a critical arm of the Judiciary mandated to handle Islamic personal law matters including marriage, divorce, and inheritance.

He was widely respected for promoting peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance, and the rule of law in Kenya’s multi-faith society.

“We remember and honour him as a deeply spiritual and principled leader who stood for peaceful coexistence, respect for diversity, and harmony in society,” Koome added.

On behalf of the Judiciary, the Judicial Service Commission, and her own office, she extended heartfelt condolences to his family, the Muslim community, and all Kenyans touched by his legacy.

“May Almighty Allah grant Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein the highest place in Jannah and comfort his family and loved ones during this time of grief,” she said.