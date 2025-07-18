Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IMEI numbers, uniquely tied to a device’s hardware, enable mobile providers to pinpoint a phone’s location within a 100-meter radius and access insights into a person’s communication history/FILE

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

High Court nullifies Govt directive on mandatory IMEI declaration

Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the notices were ‘not based on any law and are therefore unconstitutional.’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18 – The High Court has nullified a government directive requiring Kenyans to disclose their mobile phone International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers.

Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the notices were ‘not based on any law and are therefore unconstitutional.’

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The notices requiring the submission of IMEI numbers violated Article 24 and Article 31 of the Constitution, which guarantee the right to privacy,” he added.

Justice Mwita also issued an order prohibiting the state from implementing or acting on the directive.

“The collection of IMEI numbers is unconstitutional as it allows unchecked state surveillance,” read the ruling.

Had the directive been enforced, passengers entering the country would also have been required to declare the IMEI numbers of their phones.

The regulations, which required mobile users and importers to register IMEI numbers — unique identifiers for each mobile device — were intended to take effect on January 1, 2025.

The government had said the move aimed to enhance tax compliance and combat counterfeit devices.

The directive was challenged in court by the Katiba Institute, the Data Privacy and Governance Society of Kenya, and others, who questioned why state agencies attempted to implement the policy without parliamentary approval.

They argued that collecting IMEI numbers would allow the state access to private data without proper oversight, rendering the move unconstitutional.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi Hits out at Leaders Brazenly Vowing to secure Ruto’s 2027 Reelection through ‘stealing’

Mudavadi warned leaders against careless remarks in public forums noting that such talks could erode public confidence and ignite political tension.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders return of Baba Dogo playground to community after protracted ownership tussle

The head of state directed police guarding the property to stand down and exit the grounds.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kazi bila break! President Ruto to opponents over ‘Wantam’ remarks

The President said inciting the youth to cause chaos and destroy property cannot be the alternative to job creation. 

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says govt to build 70km of roads in Nairobi to ease traffic, boost trade

The President said the initiative is part of a broader plan to transform Nairobi.

1 day ago

Kenya

Ruto’s top advisor wants boda bodas banned from cities

Professor Makau Mutua is calling for a total ban on boda bodas in Kenya’s major cities, citing chaos, illegality, and road indiscipline.”

1 day ago

County News

PLWDs wants draft PBO Regulations to reflect disability rights

Speaking during a consultative forum jointly convened by the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA), CBM International Kenya, and the Association for the Physically...

1 day ago

County News

‘Prepare for 2027 polls, not chaos’ – Aladwa tells Ruto critics

"ODM will never be party to unconstitutional efforts to change government, nor will we associate with individuals harbouring such intentions,” Aladwa said after chairing...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga in court to fight ‘reckless’ terrorism charges against protesters

The former CJ, who led a team of lawyers during the court appearance, urged the Judiciary to remain impartial and to uphold constitutional safeguards.

2 days ago