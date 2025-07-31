Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CS Ogamba confirmed that the Universities Fund had already begun disbursing the first-quarter scholarship funds for the 2025/2026 financial year to public universities/MoE

EDUCATION

HELB to disburse first-year student loans on August 15: MoE

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the government had facilitated both HELB and the Universities Fund to release funds for scholarships and loans to support students in the upcoming academic year.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) will commence disbursement of loans for first-year university students on August 15,ahead of the reopening of universities, the Ministry of Education has announced.

In a statement on Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the government had facilitated both HELB and the Universities Fund to release funds for scholarships and loans to support students in the upcoming academic year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“These funds will be released in phases to ensure a smooth transition into university and TVET colleges and help students settle into their academic journey without interruption,” Ogamba stated.

The CS confirmed that the Universities Fund had already begun disbursing the first-quarter scholarship funds for the 2025/2026 financial year to public universities.

According to the ministry, 129,403 university students and 60,976 TVET trainees from the 2024 KCSE cohort have successfully applied for loans and scholarships under the Student-Centred Funding Model (SCFM).

Applications remain open until August 31.

Govt orders public universities to effect downward revision of fees from September 1

HELB and the Universities Fund are targeting to support 201,695 first-year university students, over 237,000 TVET trainees, and 257,523 continuing students in 2025.

In a bid to ensure no student is left behind, the government has increased HELB’s annual funding by Sh5 billion, from Sh36 billion to Sh41 billion.

The Sh41 billion allocation includes Sh13 billion already released for tuition and upkeep, an Sh16.9 billion allocated to the Universities Fund for scholarships.

“The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that no eligible student is left behind due to financial constraints,” Ogamba said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 100,000 University Students Locked Out of Funding as HELB Faces Deepening Crisis

The total loan demand stood at Sh48.18 billion against an approved budget of Sh34.65 billion.

July 16, 2025

EDUCATION

KUCCPS places 11,636 students on teacher education programmes in TTCs

10,800 students have been placed in Diploma in Primary Teacher Education, while 836 will pursue Diploma in Secondary Teacher Education. The total capacity for...

July 1, 2025

EDUCATION

KMTC to admit 25,034 students including nearly 7,000 qualified for university

Education CS Julius Ogamba Tuesday said KMTC programmes attracted overwhelming demand, with 52,725 qualified students applying against a capacity of 34,048.

July 1, 2025

EDUCATION

KUCCPS places 310,502 students in universities, colleges

The placements include 194,372 students from the 2024 KCSE cohort who attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ and above, representing 80 percent...

July 1, 2025

EDUCATION

MoE releases Sh22bn capitation funding for basic education

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, in a statement released Tuesday night, said the funds have been allocated to various levels of basic education including...

May 21, 2025

EDUCATION

Ruto Urges Ogamba, Nyakang’o, and Governors to Revise Education Bursary Framework After Legal Setback

The President said the framework would help address concerns raised by the Office of the Controller of Budget, ensuring that every child has access...

April 4, 2025

EDUCATION

CoA temporarily allows implementation of new University Funding Model

The model, dubbed the Variable Scholarship and Loan Funding (VSLF), was launched by President William Ruto in May 2023.

March 26, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

HELB appoints Geoffrey Monari as new CEO

HELB Chairman David Ethure emphasized that Monari’s appointment would steer HELB toward continued excellence in serving students and stakeholders with integrity.

March 14, 2025