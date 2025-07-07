Connect with us

Heavy police presence in Mombasa ahead of Saba Saba protests

The key road leading to State House, Mombasa has been barricaded.

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 7 – A heavy police presence was witnessed across Mombasa on Monday morning ahead of the planned Saba Saba Day demonstrations.

Many businesses in the Central Business District (CBD) remained shut, with visibly heightened security around key areas.

Anti-riot police officers were seen at the Central Police Station before being deployed to various parts of the town, especially locations identified as potential hotspots.

Security personnel, both uniformed and in plain clothes, patrolled the Mapembeni area along Moi Avenue, a known gathering point for demonstrators.

Heavily armed officers were also stationed outside Mombasa Mall in Mwembe Tayari area.

The officers also patrolled Nkurumah road, Jomo Kenyatta Avenue and Digo road.
Police have formally declined the protest request, citing intelligence reports suggesting plans by criminal elements to infiltrate the march.

“The intelligence gathered so far indicates that goons with criminal intentions plan to hijack the demonstration and cause anarchy, mayhem, and looting,” said Central Police Station OCS Sylvester Wambua in a letter addressed to the protest organizers.

“In the interest of peace and stability in this coastal tourist town, we find it inadvisable to allow the procession to proceed,” he added.

