Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

Health ministry deploys medical teams to probe mysterious deaths in Mombasa

Dr. Amoth noted that determining the exact cause of the deaths has taken longer than expected, as the victims did not exhibit any unusual symptoms.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 17 – The Ministry of Health is continuing investigations into the cause of a series of mysterious deaths reported in the coastal city of Mombasa.

Director General of Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, said a team of medical experts is currently stationed in Mombasa to carry out the investigations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dr. Amoth noted that determining the exact cause of the deaths has taken longer than expected, as the victims did not exhibit any unusual symptoms.

“Dr. Johansen Oduor, the Chief Pathologist, is on the ground conducting postmortem examinations to help us get to the bottom of the matter and establish the cause,” he said.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu, Dr. Amoth urged the public to remain calm, assuring that there is no cause for alarm.

“Some of the cases involve individuals who had pre-existing conditions and had already been in contact with health facilities,” he added.

The D-G emphasized that the public should not panic and should await the results of the ongoing autopsy examinations.

The high level delegation led by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is in Kisumu to launch the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA) in the region.

He issued a stern warning to health facilities against corrupting SHA services, particularly cautioning against the falsification of bed capacity data.

“I want to warn health facilities against falsifying bed numbers. Such practices will not be tolerated,” Duale said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

‘Prepare for 2027 polls, not chaos’ – Aladwa tells Ruto critics

"ODM will never be party to unconstitutional efforts to change government, nor will we associate with individuals harbouring such intentions,” Aladwa said after chairing...

6 hours ago

County News

Two Children Die in House Fire in Mathira

According to villagers and local administrators, the fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. in one of the bedrooms where the children were asleep.

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Audit exposes Sh2.3bn excess remittance to NHIF by MoE’s EduAfya

The Auditor General reviewed the programme's operations between the 2020/2021 and 2023/2024 financial years, flagging serious weaknesses in how funds were disbursed and utilized.

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court freezes Kitale School land grab after EACC petition

Investigators further established that the encroached land includes critical school infrastructure, such as the dining hall, dormitories, and sewer system.

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja sought for denying Police Commission access to payroll

Wednesday's revelations opened yet another warfront between the service and its parent commission, months after the two entities settled a dispute over who holds...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to ease Turkana curfews following security gains

The review will adjust the curfew hours to run from 10pm to 4am for both the March 2025 Kakuma-Kalobeyei curfew and the February 2023...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Arrest warrant issued against Juja MP George Koimburi in fake abduction case

The move was purportedly aimed at obstructing Koimburi's imminent arrest and arraignment at the Kiambu Law Courts, where he was expected to face four...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga in court to fight ‘reckless’ terrorism charges against protesters

The former CJ, who led a team of lawyers during the court appearance, urged the Judiciary to remain impartial and to uphold constitutional safeguards.

17 hours ago