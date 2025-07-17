Connect with us

Gachagua’s actions were undermining national cohesion, even as the diaspora includes Kenyans from all ethnic backgrounds/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

‘He took tribalism to the US’: Duale on Gachagua Diaspora meetings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has faulted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his ongoing tour of the United States, accusing him of exporting tribal politics abroad amid rising domestic scrutiny.

Duale said Gachagua, now the leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), is promoting divisive ethnic rhetoric overseas at a time when President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are working to unite the country.

“He took his tribalism to the US—you can see who he is meeting during his tour,” Duale said.

He added that Gachagua’s actions were undermining national cohesion, even as the diaspora includes Kenyans from all ethnic backgrounds.

“We have Somalis, Kisiis, Luos, and other tribes in America. They have declined to be associated with tribalism,” he said.

Backlash

The criticism came days after Gachagua faced backlash for urging Gen Z protesters to abandon the streets and register as voters for 2027, remarks he made on July 8 shortly before flying to the US for a two-month visit.

While positioning himself as a voice of caution, Gachagua’s comments were widely viewed as opportunistic, with activists like Mumbi Seraki accusing him of trying to hijack a movement he neither started nor represents.

“That trip wasn’t about the diaspora. It was about being read the riot act,” Seraki said in a viral video, suggesting Gachagua’s US visit was influenced by foreign interests seeking to contain the Gen Z-led movement.

Speaking in Kisumu on Wednesday during the rollout of TaifaCare and the Social Health Authority (SHA), Duale announced plans to visit the US next week to engage with Kenyans from all communities.

“I will be meeting all Kenyans in the US next week,” he said.

Gachagua, who has been touring the US while opening DCP offices, has yet to directly address the growing skepticism over his intentions abroad and at home.

