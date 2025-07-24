HACO Industries Partners with WEEE Centre in Bold Step Towards Sustainable E-Waste Management

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24 – HACO Industries Kenya Limited has announced a strategic partnership with the WEEE Centre to promote safe and sustainable e-waste management, marking a major milestone in the company’s ongoing sustainability journey.

The partnership was officially launched on Thursday, with HACO flagging off a consignment of ICT equipment for repurposing, alongside e-waste designated for environmentally safe disposal. The initiative falls under HACO’s Chasing Zero Initiative, which aims to reduce the company’s environmental footprint while supporting innovation and community development.

“This partnership is more than a logistical move; it’s a bold step forward in our shared commitment to responsible e-waste management,” said Mary-Ann Musangi, Managing Director of HACO Industries.

“At HACO, sustainability goes beyond our products—it’s about the legacy we create through partnerships, purpose, and people,” she added. “I’m proud of the work our teams have done to bring this vision to life and even more excited about the possibilities it unlocks for education, innovation, and climate action.”

The collaboration with the WEEE Centre—a leading player in e-waste recycling and circular economy solutions in Kenya—signals HACO’s growing investment in green innovation and environmental stewardship.

Mary-Ann thanked the WEEE Centre team for their continued collaboration, expressing optimism that the partnership marks the beginning of a long-term, meaningful impact in Kenya’s sustainability space.